Crisis Prevention Institute Successfully Secures $435 Million in Debt Financing

"This refinancing marks an important step for CPI as it provides a foundation to support our mission and long-term growth." — Tony Jace, CEO of Crisis Prevention Institute Post this

CPI was advised on the Transaction by PJT Partners as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel. Jefferies Finance, Macquarie Capital, and Antares Capital acted as joint lead arrangers for the new credit facilities.

About Crisis Prevention Institute®

Crisis Prevention Institute is the leading provider of de-escalation and crisis prevention training programs for workplaces worldwide. The company's cornerstone program, Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® Training, is embraced by organizations committed to providing safer environments. The strategies taught in Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® Training provide staff members with an effective framework for decision-making and problem solving to prevent, de-escalate, and safely respond to disruptive or escalated behavior. The philosophy relating to Care, Welfare, Safety, and Security℠ expands throughout the continuum of interventions that are necessary when working toward reduction or elimination of restraint use.

