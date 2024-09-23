CrisisGo and RapidDeploy Announce Integration to Enhance School Safety and Emergency Response

CrisisGo, a leader in emergency communication and school safety solutions, has partnered with RapidDeploy, the leading cloud-native solution provider for public safety, to deliver an integrated solution that streamlines CrisisGo's emergency alerts, including those triggered by panic buttons, directly to 911 call takers through RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping platform, ensuring the fastest possible response.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With increasing safety demands in schools, including compliance with panic button mandates such as Alyssa's Law, this integration ensures that when a panic alert is triggered through CrisisGo, RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping platform immediately connects the triggered alert to the appropriate 911 PSAP for response.

Through RapidDeploy's utilization of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), a standardized messaging format that ensures consistent and accurate transmission of emergency alerts across various networks, RapidDeploy quickly processes and displays panic button signals and enables panic button providers, such as CrisisGo, to quickly and easily integrate with public safety answer points. This new integration increases the speed and accuracy of emergency response by providing real-time situational awareness to first responders and school safety teams alike.

Key Benefits of the CrisisGo and RapidDeploy Integration:

Faster Emergency Response: CrisisGo's emergency alerts, including those triggered by panic buttons, are instantly transmitted to 911 call takers through RapidDeploy, ensuring the fastest possible response.

Streamlined Emergency Response and Resource Allocation: First responders gain real-time access to detailed floor plans, live camera feeds, door statuses, and the exact safety status of students, staff, and visitors. RapidDeploy's precise location data, paired with visibility of essential safety assets like key boxes, AEDs and evacuation guidance, support emergency management efforts and improve response coordination.

Enhanced Situational Awareness: Every staff member can directly report what they see during an emergency through CrisisGo—whether it's text, video, images, or audio— providing first responders with real-time, location-tagged updates for quicker, informed decisions. This capability enhances situational awareness and allows for quicker, more informed response decisions.

Real-Time Communication and Evacuation Guidance: First responders can communicate directly with school staff during the crisis, providing evacuation instructions and guidance to ensure coordinated response actions.

Reunification Management: First responders gain immediate access to reunification site maps, real-time progress updates, and communications, ensuring a smooth and efficient reunification process once the crisis is under control.

Multi-Agency Coordination: The integration allows all involved rescue agencies to access the same real-time situational awareness data through simple, secured sharing. This ensures seamless coordination between 911 call takers, first responders, and safety responders, enabling faster and more efficient collaboration.

"Our collaboration with RapidDeploy marks a significant leap in school safety and emergency management," said Jim Spicuzza, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, CrisisGo. "By integrating our alert system with RapidDeploy's next generation 911 technology, we are empowering communities to respond faster and more efficiently during emergencies. This integration gives school safety teams and first responders the tools they need to protect lives and make informed decisions in real time."

A Proven Solution for Schools

Through this integration, CrisisGo and RapidDeploy deliver a streamlined solution that helps schools meet emergency regulations such as Alyssa's Law, while strengthening safety outcomes with advanced technology. This partnership stands out by providing public safety agencies with a standards-based approach to receiving panic button alerts, with seamless connectivity to the CrisisGo emergency management platform.

"At RapidDeploy, we are committed to transforming public safety communications with cloud-based technology that improves emergency response times and outcomes," said Todd Komanetsky, VP of Partnerships Strategy, RapidDeploy. "Our partnership with CrisisGo reflects our shared mission of safeguarding schools by providing first responders with the actionable intelligence they need when every second counts."

This integration is now available to all schools and public safety agencies using CrisisGo and RapidDeploy, offering a comprehensive and robust safety solution designed to protect students, staff, and first responders across the country.

For more information on the CrisisGo and RapidDeploy integration, visit www.crisisgo.com or www.rapiddeploy.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Proell

Senior Director, Marketing

CrisisGo

[email protected]

Kathy Mammon

VP, Marketing

RapidDeploy

[email protected]

About RapidDeploy

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Next Generation 911 solutions that deliver intelligent information throughout the emergency response journey, empowering agencies and first responders to drive better outcomes in mission critical situations.

With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, modern communications, and actionable insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2023, RapidDeploy earned recognition for the 6th year in a row as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list, and as one of the best places to work by Built In. Learn more at www.rapiddeploy.com

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo has been leading the K-12 industry since 2013, setting the standard for school safety. Our comprehensive emergency and safety management platform empowers schools with real-time alerting, incident management, visitor management, threat and behavioral intervention features, reunification solutions. CrisisGo also offers comprehensive training to equip staff and teachers with handling emergencies. CrisisGo consistently innovates to enhance K-12 security, partnering with educators and administrators to create safe and nurturing learning environments and redefining school safety for a brighter future in education. Visit www.crisisgo.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kayla Proell, CrisisGo, 1 314-669-9022, [email protected], crisisgo.com

SOURCE CrisisGo