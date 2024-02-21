CrisisGo and Samsung Unveil Industry-First Smartwatch Panic Solution with 4G/LTE, WiFi, and Indoor Location Services

Discover the future of organizational safety with CrisisGo and Samsung's smartwatch panic solution, a wrist-wearable safety technology designed to transform safety communications in schools, healthcare, and businesses. This comprehensive safety package, featuring 4G/LTE, WiFi, and precise indoor location tracking, is an industry-first that ensures rapid and coordinated emergency responses, redefining the standards of safety and security.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrisisGo proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Samsung, introducing an innovative 2-way emergency communication application on Samsung smartwatches. This industry-first solution is set to revolutionize safety in the B2B sector, catering to schools, healthcare facilities, and various organizations seeking a comprehensive safety package.

Key Features of the Smartwatch Panic Solution:

Samsung Smart Watches: The package features Samsung smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, providing a sophisticated and robust wearable solution for safety and communication.

CrisisGo Safety App: Pre-configured and seamlessly integrated with Samsung smartwatches, the CrisisGo app empowers users to trigger discreet panic alerts, receive CrisisGo Alerts, and communicate directly with safety teams.

4G/LTE, Wifi, and Precise Indoor Location Services: This solution boasts unparalleled connectivity with support for 4G/LTE and Wifi, ensuring seamless communication in any environment. Precise indoor location services enhance the effectiveness of emergency response efforts.

Knox Configure for Wearables (WKC): A Samsung cloud-based service that streamlines the enrollment of Samsung wearable devices, offering enterprises customization and automation options, simplifying the out-of-box experience.

Perfect for Schools and Healthcare Staff:

Tailored for schools and healthcare facilities, where swift and coordinated responses to emergencies are vital, this innovative safety solution combines Samsung's cutting-edge technology with CrisisGo's advanced safety features. The result is a powerful and efficient tool ensuring the well-being of both staff and students.

"By collaborating with CrisisGo, Samsung is proud to pioneer a solution addressing the unique safety challenges faced by the Education sector," said Keith Redlin, Director of US Public Sector and Education

About CrisisGo:

CrisisGo is a leading provider of safety solutions designed to empower schools, organizations, and communities. Their comprehensive platform combines emergency preparedness, communication, and incident management to support fast, effective responses during critical situations. CrisisGo is dedicated to creating safer environments and enabling individuals to respond with confidence in emergencies.

