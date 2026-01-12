CrisisGo Introduces "Multi-Team Safety" for Schools and Public Safety

From single-player response to shared missions—activated in real time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, school safety has operated like a single-player game: each school managing its own alerts, procedures, and response, often coordinating with others only after an emergency is already underway.

Today, CrisisGo announced CrisisGo Connect, a new real-time safety network designed to move communities from single-player response to true multi-team safety, where schools and public safety agencies operate together from the moment an incident begins.

"Our work has always focused on enabling a common operating picture across diverse systems and partners," said Mike Rodgers, CEO, CRG. "CrisisGo Connect complements that mission by helping organizations bring critical data and response elements together in a shared spatial environment. We're glad to support an approach that prioritizes interoperability and coordinated response."

The idea mirrors a transformation the video game industry made years ago. Early games were played alone, with one player, one screen, and one mission. As environments became more complex and fast-moving, single-player systems gave way to multiplayer and multi-team experiences, where coordination rather than individual skill determined success.

"Emergencies don't wait for coordination calls or handoffs," said Chris Vuillaume, General Manager at CrisisGo. "CrisisGo Connect applies the same lesson multiplayer games taught the world: shared environments and instant inclusion outperform isolated action every time."

From Coordination After the Fact to a Shared Mission

Traditional school safety models rely on sequential communication—alerts, phone calls, emails, and manual relays between schools, dispatch, and responders. That approach worked when incidents were simpler and slower. It fails under real-world emergency conditions.

"Everything we learn after these tragic events in other districts indicates that the quality of the response almost always comes down to how well the stakeholders were already communicating and planning before the incident occurred," Ladewig said. "No app can take the place of this communication or these relationships. But when the partnership, especially with local law enforcement, is substantive and ongoing, a tool like CrisisGo Connect becomes one of the most powerful tools to communicate critical information and keep our community safe."

—Brian Ladewig, Harrison Central School District NY

CrisisGo Connect changes the model by transcending beyond traditional alerting platforms. It opens the mission, instantly pulling the right participants into a shared operational view. Schools, dispatch, law enforcement, fire, and EMS see the same incident, at the same time, and act together.

This is not a handoff model. It is a shared mission model.

Built for Every School—Not Just CrisisGo Customers

Unlike traditional systems, CrisisGo Connect is not limited to schools using a specific emergency platform.

"CrisisGo Connect, coupled with our innovative Siyata cellular radios, is the ultimate solution to provide comprehensive communications for schools."

—Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata PTT Inc

CrisisGo Connect designed to support every school in an agency's jurisdiction, including schools using other systems or no system at all. Participation does not require replacement, migration, or new hardware, only connection.

"This is where Connect stops being a product and becomes infrastructure," Vuillaume added. "Infrastructure doesn't ask who bought what. It guarantees participation."

A New Category of School and Community Safety

CrisisGo Connect represents a shift in how schools and communities prepare for and respond to emergencies, not as isolated players, but as coordinated teams operating in the same environment, in real time.

Every school.

Every agency.

Every community organization.

One shared mission.

