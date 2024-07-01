CrisisGo Joins ZeroNow as a Partner in Ending School Violence; Schools Shouldn't Be an Easy Target

Through ZeroNow, educators and security professionals have come together to share the challenges that make schools an easy target. Among the obstacles identified are spotting potential threats before they occur and difficulties in communication during and after an event. For the past 10 years, CrisisGo has been developing solutions to these problems. Now, ZeroNow is pleased to welcome CrisisGo as an Industry Partner.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital safety technology company CrisisGo has joined ZeroNow as an Industry Partner to further the crusade for safer schools. ZeroNow is a nonprofit organization of school safety stakeholders dedicated to bringing the number of violent incidents in schools to zero.

Through ZeroNow, educators and security professionals have come together to share the challenges that make schools an easy target. Among the obstacles identified are spotting potential threats before they occur and difficulties in communication during and after an event. For the past 10 years, CrisisGo has been developing solutions to these problems.

"Predicting and managing possible threats and helping schools communicate during an emergency are priorities for ZeroNow," said Ara Bagdasarian, ZeroNow's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our multi-disciplinary alliance brings together educators who tell us what they need, security experts who identify vulnerabilities, and technology professionals who find new ways to meet needs and address those vulnerabilities. As a recognized industry innovator, CrisisGo will be a valuable ZeroNow Partner."

"Our Executive Team has over 90 years of combined experience in the K-12 security technology field, and we are dedicated to providing the most innovative and reliable safety platforms available," said Chris Vuillaume, CrisisGo General Manager. "We've shown proven success in helping schools identify behavioral and mental health concerns and enabling immediate, targeted communications between staff and between staff and first responders. We've simplified connecting students, schools, parents, and first responders after the emergency, ensuring efficiency and collaboration in reunification. CrisisGo is excited to join forces with ZeroNow on solutions to help schools prepare, prevent harm and recover, reunify, and resolve."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert, and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based nonprofit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About Crisis Go

CrisisGo has been at the forefront of the K-12 industry for the past 10 years, consistently setting the standard for school safety through advanced alerting software and tools. With a long history of empowering district staff and teachers to create safer and more secure learning environments for students, the innovators at CrisisGo have remained ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. For more information, go to crisisgo.com, or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Gigi Thompson Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 703-608-3434, [email protected], www.zeronow.org

SOURCE ZeroNow