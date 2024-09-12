CrisisGo Launches GateKeeper: Revolutionizing Safety with Next-Generation Visitor Management

"GateKeeper is a game-changer in how schools can manage and secure their campuses. Our new solution streamlines visitor management and integrates it directly with our alerting platform, providing schools with a seamless, easy-to-use tool to keep their communities safe." Jim Spicuzza, CrisisGo Post this

CrisisGo is ready to lead this transformation. With GateKeeper, we are redefining how visitor management should be done—offering not just a streamlined entry process but a solution that integrates visitors into an organization's safety ecosystem. GateKeeper's unique ability to connect with emergency communication systems ensures that every visitor is part of a cohesive safety plan, making it a groundbreaking solution in a space that has seen little innovation. CrisisGo is poised to take the visitor management industry by storm, showing the world how true safety and security should be handled in today's increasingly complex environments.

"GateKeeper is a game-changer in how schools can manage and secure their campuses," said Jim Spicuzza, Co-Founder & CPO of CrisisGo. "Our new solution streamlines visitor management and integrates it directly with our alerting platform, providing schools with a seamless, easy-to-use tool to keep their communities safe."

The GateKeeper solution offers organizations a comprehensive approach to enhancing campus security and access control. By seamlessly integrating with existing systems, GateKeeper allows authorized visitors, volunteers, contractors, and substitutes to easily enter facilities while maintaining high security standards. The level of security can be customized for each role, allowing, for example, substitutes to undergo an initial check-in and then receive a fast pass for future visits.

Organizations can choose a turn-key setup with pre-configured hardware, or use their existing hardware to ensure a smooth and efficient installation. Real-time notifications and visitor identification features provide immediate alerts and ensure that only authorized individuals are granted access. Additionally, the system's compatibility with background check solutions enhances the safety of everyone, supporting schools and businesses in creating a secure environment for students, staff, and visitors alike.

GateKeeper is more than just a visitor management tool; it is part of a comprehensive safety solution that keeps everyone connected and secure throughout the entire day. From the moment a visitor enters the building to the time they leave, GateKeeper ensures that every entry is monitored, every alert is communicated, and every person is protected.

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo is a leading provider of safety solutions designed to empower schools, organizations, and communities. Our comprehensive platform combines emergency preparedness, communication, visitor management, and incident management to support fast, effective responses during critical situations. CrisisGo is dedicated to creating safer environments and enabling individuals to respond with confidence in emergencies.

For more information about GateKeeper or to schedule a demo, please visit safetyipass.crisisgo.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Proell, CrisisGo, 1 314-669-9022, [email protected], crisisgo.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CrisisGo