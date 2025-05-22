CrisisGo Unveils ECHO: The Smarter, Affordable Emergency Response Solution for K-12 Safety

CrisisGo introduces ECHO, a breakthrough in school safety that goes beyond panic buttons—delivering intelligent alerts, instant responder connectivity, and unmatched affordability in one powerful solution.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrisisGo announces the launch of ECHO, a next-generation emergency response solution that combines intelligent wearables, real-time communication, and proven crisis management tools—delivering not just alerts, but action. Built to meet mandates like Alyssa's Law and rising demands for school safety, ECHO goes beyond the panic button with communication, coordination, and clarity.

While some badge solutions stop at sending alerts, ECHO ensures that staff can send and receive critical alerts, instantly notify first responders, and drastically reduce false alarms—all from a compact wearable badge.

ECHO uniquely supports:

Affordable Without Compromise: Our solution delivers powerful safety capabilities at a significantly reduced cost, making it accessible and affordable for every school—without sacrificing quality or functionality.

Instant Emergency Connectivity: When a lockdown alert is triggered, a real-time communication link is immediately established—seamlessly connecting the alert initiator with first responders, schools, PSAPs, and incident commanders.

Live Situational Awareness Across Agencies: As alerts escalate, our intelligent mapping system—integrated with leading video surveillance platforms like Cisco Meraki, Avigilon, Milestone, and Verkada—provides live visual context to PSAPs, first responders, and all responding agencies for coordinated and informed action.

Multi-Channel Alert Delivery: Alerts can be received through a wide range of channels—including Echo Badge, smartphones, desktops, smartwatches, strobe lights, sirens, digital signage, PA systems, access control systems, SMS, email, and phone calls—ensuring no one misses a critical message, regardless of their location or device.

Simple Deployment with Flexible Customization: Designed for ease of implementation, the system offers customizable alert feedback—such as personalized tones, vibrations, and light indicators—allowing each user to tailor how they send and receive alerts based on their role and environment within the school.

"We're not just giving schools a button. We're delivering a connected, intelligent safety network," said Jim Spicuzza, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at CrisisGo. "ECHO empowers districts to respond faster, reduce confusion, and restore calm with confidence."

Key Features:

Two-Way Alerting – Send and receive notifications through wearables, desktops, and more.

False Alarm Mitigation – Built-in confirmation with TrueSignal™ prevents panic from spreading.

Multi-Device Compatibility – Echo Badge, desktop, mobile, smartwatches, 3rd party panic devices, strobe lights, sirens, digital signage, and PA.

Drill & Training Models - Run safe simulations and tests without disrupting operations.

Easy Deployment and Maintenance - Designed for quick installation with minimal technical overhead.

Location Intelligence:

Powered by ATLS and compatible with BLE-enabled WiFi, ECHO achieves room-level accuracy with overlays, alerts, and various safety assets on existing CRG, GeoComm, or school maps—no expensive installs required.

Trusted Technology:

ECHO is built on CrisisGo's unified school safety platform, serving over 16,000 schools, and backed by AWS IoT Core for security, scalability, and uptime. FirstNet certification ensures operation even during national emergencies.

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo has been leading the K-12 industry since 2013, setting the standard for school safety. Our comprehensive emergency and safety management platform empowers schools with real-time alerting, incident management, visitor management, threat and behavioral intervention features, and reunification solutions. CrisisGo also offers comprehensive training to equip staff and teachers with handling emergencies. CrisisGo consistently innovates to enhance K-12 security, partnering with educators and administrators to create safe and nurturing learning environments and redefining school safety for a brighter future in education.

