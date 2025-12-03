CrisisResilient 365 Launches: Executive-Level Crisis Preparedness Tool Transforms Organizational Readiness

"Most organizations discover their crisis response gaps too late. Because we believe an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure, we help leadership teams identify vulnerabilities and build resilient crisis communication systems before the crisis hits..." Post this

"When reputation accounts for up to 35 percent of a company's valuation, crisis preparedness isn't optional. It's a strategic business imperative and a massive liability," said Stephanie Craig, President of Kith, one of the leading crisis management companies in the world, and CrisisResilient 365.

"Most organizations discover their crisis response gaps when it's too late. Because we believe an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure, we help leadership teams identify vulnerabilities and build resilient crisis communication systems before the crisis hits at an investment level within budget for communications teams."

"Airlines always review plane safety before takeoff. Buildings are required to do fire drills. Your crisis response deserves the same rigor," said Megan Swiatkowski, Head of Growth for CrisisResilient 365. "CrisisResilient 365 strengthens systems that prevent and mitigate crises, not plans that collect dust."

The program centers on three essential pillars in crisis management: strategic speed, clarity, and trust.

How CrisisResilient 365 Works:

The crisis communication tool follows a proven four-phase methodology—Diagnose, Design, Discuss, and Drill—that transforms crisis preparedness from theoretical planning into an executable crisis management strategy:

Diagnose: Leadership teams complete a 20-minute crisis preparedness assessment designed to evaluate readiness across 15 critical dimensions. The diagnostic is calibrated to identify vulnerabilities even in well-established communications teams.

Design: Crisis management experts analyze data from the assessment and consider company goals to create customized crisis communication plans with both quick-win implementations and long-term organizational strengthening initiatives.

Discuss: Results and strategic recommendations are presented to leadership teams through executive briefings led by our experts. The sessions align executive teams around crisis preparedness as a core business strategy that protects organizational valuation.

Drill: Ongoing crisis communication training and monthly crisis simulations for comms leaders keep teams sharp and crisis-ready over time.

CrisisResilient 365 builds dynamic crisis response systems and capabilities within organizations. The program is designed for communications leaders, executives, legal teams, and risk compliance professionals who recognize that proactive crisis planning is essential to business continuity.

The Kith team has guided Fortune 500 companies, members of the House and Senate in both the United States and Canada, former first ladies, and government leaders through high-stakes crises. This cross-industry expertise informs CrisisResilient 365's approach, creating scalable solutions for organizations of all sizes.

"Most crisis consultants have either corporate experience or political experience," Craig explained. "Our team has both, underpinning our expertise in managing crises at the highest levels. Clients aren't just getting a crisis preparedness assessment; they're getting strategic insight from professionals who've been in the room when reputations and careers were on the line."

The launch of CrisisResilient 365 comes as organizations face tightening budgets and increasingly complex crisis landscapes, from data breaches, politics, and social media crises to leadership scandals and supply chain disruptions.

CrisisResilient 365 is now available to organizations seeking to strengthen their crisis communication capabilities and build comprehensive crisis management plans. For more information about crisis preparedness assessment and strategic roadmap, visit crisisresilient365.com or contact Megan Swiatkowski at [email protected].

