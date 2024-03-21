Crisp Joins Resolver to Expand Risk Intelligence and Resilience Solutions

Crisp joins Resolver, expanding its Risk Intelligence Solutions. Together, we're empowering global organizations with comprehensive tools to transform data into actionable insights that drive Enterprise Resilience.
TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resolver, A Kroll Business and a leader in the field of risk intelligence, proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission to transform risk management into risk intelligence. Crisp, celebrated for its expertise in risk intelligence and safeguarding online environments, will now operate under the Resolver banner. This strategic initiative, driven by our dedication to customer service, aims to significantly expand and deepen our risk intelligence offerings, providing a broader array of industry-leading tools designed for comprehensive global risk management and enterprise resilience.
For over 18 years, Crisp has distinguished itself as a pioneer in identifying and mitigating online harms, combining industry-leading AI with human intelligence to reduce reputational risk to Fortune 500 brands. Crisp also empowers Trust and Safety teams to build resilient policies that protect their users and their business. This expertise will continue under the Resolver umbrella, enhancing Resolver's robust offerings in risk, audit, security, and compliance to create a comprehensive Risk Intelligence solution set unparalleled in the market.
"We are proud to welcome Crisp into the Resolver family," said Will Anderson, CEO of Resolver. "The unification of our brands signifies our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, to making the world a safer place for our customers."
The brand alignment accelerates our strategic vision while broadening the range of products and features available to our customers. Crisp's cutting-edge solutions in Platform Trust & Safety and Brand Equity Protection amplify our ability to support organizations in strengthening their resilience against an evolving risk landscape. With this expanded suite of Risk Intelligence tools now under one Resolver offering, we can further empower organizations to bolster enterprise resilience, protect their value, and create safer brand communities.
"We look forward to this new chapter in our journey," added Anderson. "Together, as a unified brand, we will continue our commitment to innovate, serve, and lead in the risk intelligence space."
Resolver, a Kroll Business, stands at the forefront of risk intelligence, safeguarding over $6.5 trillion in market cap for more than 1,000 global companies. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, our innovative Risk Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive visibility into enterprise-wide risks, enabling prioritized, timely, and agile responses. Go beyond tracking and managing risk to transforming complex data into clear insights and highly effective mitigating actions. By harnessing our integrated capabilities, businesses of all sizes can reduce crises, recover swiftly, and emerge stronger — protecting their operations, brand, and bottom line. Discover how we're shaping a safer, more resilient world at Resolver.com. See Risk. Build Resilience.
