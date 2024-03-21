Crisp Joins Resolver to Expand Risk Intelligence and Resilience Solutions

"We are proud to welcome Crisp into the Resolver family. The unification of our brands signifies our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, to making the world a safer place for our customers." — Will Anderson, CEO of Resolver Post this

"We are proud to welcome Crisp into the Resolver family," said Will Anderson, CEO of Resolver. "The unification of our brands signifies our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, to making the world a safer place for our customers."

The brand alignment accelerates our strategic vision while broadening the range of products and features available to our customers. Crisp's cutting-edge solutions in Platform Trust & Safety and Brand Equity Protection amplify our ability to support organizations in strengthening their resilience against an evolving risk landscape. With this expanded suite of Risk Intelligence tools now under one Resolver offering, we can further empower organizations to bolster enterprise resilience, protect their value, and create safer brand communities.

"We look forward to this new chapter in our journey," added Anderson. "Together, as a unified brand, we will continue our commitment to innovate, serve, and lead in the risk intelligence space."

Learn more about our new Platform Trust & Safety and Brand Equity Protection solutions, now available under the Resolver offering.

Resolver, a Kroll Business, stands at the forefront of risk intelligence, safeguarding over $6.5 trillion in market cap for more than 1,000 global companies. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, our innovative Risk Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive visibility into enterprise-wide risks, enabling prioritized, timely, and agile responses. Go beyond tracking and managing risk to transforming complex data into clear insights and highly effective mitigating actions. By harnessing our integrated capabilities, businesses of all sizes can reduce crises, recover swiftly, and emerge stronger — protecting their operations, brand, and bottom line. Discover how we're shaping a safer, more resilient world at Resolver.com. See Risk. Build Resilience.

