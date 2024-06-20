Criterion HCM Unveils new Artificial Intelligence Capabilities at SHRM 2024

ch.ai brings together the best of AI and intuitive design to create an unparalleled HR experience Post this

"ch.ai represents an ideal blend of cutting-edge technology and human-centric design," said Sunil Reddy, CEO at Criterion HCM. "ch.ai brings together the best of AI and intuitive design to create an unparalleled HR experience. Our goal is to provide a platform that not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern HR and payroll teams."

Enhancing ROI with AI Integration

ch.ai is engineered to deliver a faster path to realized ROI through its flexible, friendly, and powerful platform. By automating routine tasks, providing predictive insights, and enhancing employee engagement, ch.ai empowers teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive productivity and cost savings.

This intelligent assistant transforms HR processes, ensuring a swift and impressive return on investment.

Key Features of ch.ai Include:

AI-Powered HR Assistant: Efficiently check time balances and more.

Predictive Analytics: Gain insights and forecast trends to stay ahead.

Offer Letter Generation: Automate personalized offer letters.

Policy Creation: Develop comprehensive policies with ease.

Resume Parsing: Quickly extract and analyze resume data.

Facial Recognition in Time Clocks: Enhance security and convenience.

Looking Ahead: The Future of ch.ai

Criterion HCM is committed to continuous innovation. The future roadmap for ch.ai includes exciting features such as personalized learning plans, immersive onboarding, internal social connections, and enhanced employee engagement tools. Each advancement will further solidify ch.ai's role in revolutionizing HR management.

Experience ch.ai at SHRM 2024

Attendees of SHRM 2024 (June 23-26, 2024 in Chicago, IL) are invited to visit the Criterion HCM booth 3048 for an exclusive demonstration of ch.ai. Discover how this intelligent assistant can transform your HR and payroll operations, and take home exclusive ch.ai swag.

Don't miss the chance to experience the perfect blend of technology and user-friendly design that an intelligent HCM platform can deliver.

For more information, visit www.criterionhcm.com or contact us at [contact information].

About Criterion HCM

Criterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.

Our purpose-built platform enhanced by CH.Ai - our built-in AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.

Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com

Media Contact

Brett Schklar, Criterion HCM, 1 3038832449, [email protected] , www.criterionhcm.com

SOURCE Criterion HCM