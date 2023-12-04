Critical Keys to Improving Finances and Relationships, and Achieve the Life You Deserve

I tailored this book to be an impactful tool to help you change the way you think and act to overcome the past with its mistakes and failures and to build the relationships and finances to move into a successful future. Post this

When asked what inspire the author to write this book, Lee said, "I share this with you because I know that if I can make changes and improve my life, I'm here to let you know that you can do the same. I tailored this book to be an impactful tool to help you change the way you think and act to overcome the past with its mistakes and failures and to build the relationships and finances to move into a successful future."

Stephen Lee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social work and is a Human Resources executive with over 30 years of experience in corporate America. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he spent time in church as a child and quickly became a Youth usher which introduced him to his first love of God and living spiritually. His passion for learning and his love of helping others at a young age were key success factors later in life as he navigated his own career, family, and relationships. Lee is married with two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, working out, traveling, and trying new foods from around the world.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. 7 Keys to Fail-Proof Living: Achieve the Relationships and Finances You Have Always Wanted is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

