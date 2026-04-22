Critical Link Launches World's First AI-Driven SOM Recommendation Engine, Powered by Rapidflare

Together, Rapidflare and Critical Link are combining their strengths to make the journey from concept to product faster, smarter, and more closely aligned with customer needs. - Amber Thousand, Sr. Director of Marketing, Critical Link Post this

"For years customers have asked for a better way to find the right SOM for their application. Launching this AI-driven engine with Rapidflare's technology is a game changer," said Amber Thousand, Sr. Director of Marketing at Critical Link. "Their accuracy, domain expertise, and speed of integration made them the clear choice to support our mission."

Unlike generic AI agents, Rapidflare's technology is purpose-built for complex product selection workflows. It combines knowledge graph-based reasoning, domain-specific intelligence, and industry guardrails to deliver recommendations that are both fast and reliable for electronics teams.

"The best partnerships happen when your mission aligns with your partner's mission," said Navanee Sundaramoorthy, CEO and Founder at Rapidflare. "We're proud to partner with Critical Link to help make SOM product selection more seamless, intuitive, and efficient for their team and customers."

Beyond accelerating product selection, the AI engine gives engineers a new way to engage with Critical Link. "We've always offered thorough documentation and product support to customers via our website, our engineering wiki, and personal contact. Adding the SOM Recommendation Engine creates a more efficient path for self-discovery, which we see as a growing trend," said Thousand. "Together, Rapidflare and Critical Link are combining their strengths to make the journey from concept to product faster, smarter, and more closely aligned with customer needs."

To explore Critical Link's SOM Recommendation Engine, visit https://www.criticallink.com/som-recommendation-ai-agent/.

To learn more about Rapidflare and its AI-powered product selection solutions, visit Rapidflare's website: https://www.rapidflare.ai/

About Rapidflare

Rapidflare builds AI-powered domain specific agents for electronics, semiconductors, and other technically complex industries. Its product intelligence powered AI platform gives teams natural-language access to product and engineering knowledge, making it easier to find accurate answers, support customers, and move faster across critical workflows. Rapidflare multiplies the impact of GTM teams by making critical technical knowledge instantly accessible, helping sales, solutions engineering, product marketing, support, and customer success teams move faster and operate with confidence. For more information, visit rapidflare.ai

About Critical Link

Critical Link designs and manufactures CPU-based, FPGA-based, and DSP-based system-on-modules (SOMs) for industrial electronic applications. Its production-ready embedded solutions help customers bring products to market faster and at lower cost by reducing development complexity, risk, and time spent building core processing subsystems from scratch. With a focus on product quality, long-term availability, lifecycle support, and close customer engagement, Critical Link serves OEMs across a wide range of industrial and technically demanding applications. For more information, visit the website: criticallink.com

Media Contact

Balpreet, Rapidflare, 1 2068614231, [email protected], rapidflare.ai

SOURCE Rapidflare