Critical Links and iLearnabout Join Forces to Expand Access to Educational Content in Africa

Based on the Sustainable Development Goals, curricula, and environmental conservation feedback, iLearnabout's content is organized into six key themes consisting of 25 topics. Each topic comprises three comprehensive modules, accompanied by various practical activities. Topics currently available include Biodiversity, Wildlife Conservation, Water and Livelihoods, Soil, and Climate Change.

Ian McFadyen, Chairman of iAfrica Foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "We are delighted to offer iLearnabout on the Critical Links learning platform. By combining iLearnabout's unique conservation e-learning materials with Critical Links' C3 Cloud solution, we are reinforcing our mission to ensure that children in Africa have access to crucial and engaging environmental content, even in the most remote locations. Joining forces between our companies will enable teachers and students across Africa to foster continent-wide awareness and commitment to conservation and sustainability."

Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links, also commented on the project: "We are thrilled to partner with iLearnabout to extend their groundbreaking educational materials to more schools across Africa. Integrating iLearnabout's unique conservation content into the C3 Cloud environment marks a significant advancement in our mission to provide high-quality education to underserved regions. This collaboration not only enhances our platform but also supports our commitment to global education and environmental stewardship."

About Critical Links

Critical Links is a pioneer in delivering innovative ICT infrastructure solutions for the next generation of schools, focusing on economically enabling e-learning in challenging environments. The Critical Links C3™ Solution dramatically simplifies the delivery of digital content anywhere – irrespective of the challenges posed by connectivity, power, lack of technical expertise or remoteness. By successfully enabling content delivery in a holistic and economical manner, the C3™ solution is proactively accelerating e-Learning endeavours around the world. More information on the complete C3™ solution can be found att http://critical-links.com. Please contact [email protected] for further information on Critical Links, its education portfolio, and pricing.

About iLearnabout

iLearnabout is a project of the UK-based NGO iAfrica Foundation, which specializes in education, connectivity, and community development. Identifying a significant gap while working on other projects, the iAfrica Foundation launched iLearnabout to provide interactive e-learning materials and activities on essential conservation and environmental topics. iLearnabout is a pioneer in offering generic e-learning content on environmental conservation to schools. For more information about iLearnabout, visit https://www.ilearnabout.org/ or contact [email protected]

Critical Links, Inc, Critical Links, Inc, 1 +973-276-9006, [email protected] , www.critical-links.com

