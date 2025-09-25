Critical Links Creates the Annual Scholarship Award to Promote Inclusive Education and Bridge the Digital Divide

"The Adilson Costa Legacy Award celebrates the legacy of an extraordinary man and reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every student, anywhere in the world, has access to the best tools and educational opportunities." - Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links Post this

As countries everywhere are faced with the need to create the workforce of the future, micro-cloud solutions enable a complete digital learning experience for all. As AI reshapes the world of learning, the C3 Micro-Cloud can provide a fully-integrated, localized AI experience offering a secure, appropriate, functionally-specific, and economically viable platform to support both teachers and students anywhere in the world. Subjects from STEM and languages to critical thinking and creativity can leverage AI in the classroom with no internet dependencies, while requiring minimal technical support.

In addition to the micro-cloud, the award includes three years of comprehensive support, professional development for teachers, and access to a curated library of digital content, ensuring that the school can fully leverage the technology to enhance learning outcomes, foster inclusion, and prepare students for a rapidly evolving digital world.

"The Adilson Costa Legacy Award celebrates the legacy of an extraordinary man and reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every student, anywhere in the world, has access to the best tools and educational opportunities," said Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links. "This initiative goes beyond technology—it delivers opportunities, fosters inclusion, and ensures that every student can thrive, no matter where they are," he added.

Schools interested in applying for the award must meet the following criteria:

Have a defined project to bring technology and digital learning to students in under-served, infrastructure-challenged regions;

Have a demonstrated commitment to connecting students to knowledge;

Face challenges in implementing educational initiatives and require support to maximize their resources.

The award will be conferred by Paulo Costa, Critical Links' Vice President of Sales, and will include a certificate and the delivery of the C3 Micro-Cloud to the school representative and the initiative's "internal champion" teacher, as well as customized on-boarding and training sessions. More information can be found at http://www.critical-links.com/community

