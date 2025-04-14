Critical Links launches an educational solution with AI tailored for resource-limited environments

"The launch of version 6.0 of the C3 Micro-Cloud is a significant step in democratizing the learning experience worldwide, and is essential for preparing tomorrow's global workforce no matter where they live." Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links Post this

S-ecure – An AI-enabled digital learning environment where sensitive information is protected from leakage, while unsafe data is blocked from entering; this ensures a safe space for students to learn, free from the risk of exposure or external interference.

A-ppropriate – Ensures that the content used is pedagogically and culturally appropriate, respecting each student's level of understanding and cultural specificities, guided by "guardrails" that ensure only appropriate content, both in terms of understanding level and cultural aspects, is included in AI-based interactions.

F-unctionally Specific – Applies role-based prompt engineering, guardrails, and a tailored conversational user interface that addresses specific tasks, requests, and desired outcomes of user types ensuring results are not only appropriate but also effective in achieving the desired objectives.

E-conomically Feasible – With full offline capabilities, the C3 Micro-Cloud 6.0 ensures that all students, even those in regions with limited infrastructure, can access cutting-edge technology at a cost of only pennies per student per day without requiring cloud or datacenter access; - the result is high-quality AI interaction for students and teachers anywhere without requiring additional infrastructure investment.

To bring the benefits of the SAFE model to life, the C3 Micro-Cloud 6.0 includes a suite of powerful, AI-driven tools specifically designed to streamline teaching tasks and create more dynamic, personalized learning experiences for students. These tools are fully functional offline, ensuring a secure and effective learning environment, while making it easier for educators to manage, track, and support student progress efficiently:

Lesson Planner – Automatically generates structured lesson plans.

Topic Explainer – Supports the preparation of complex or unfamiliar topics.

Quiz Generator – Quickly creates ready-to-use quizzes and tests.

Study Planner – Organizes personalized study plans based on classroom content.

Proofreader – Automatically reviews and corrects student texts, reducing teachers' workload.

Text Translation – Enables translation of texts in offline environments.

Charles Foley, Chairman of Critical Links, also commented on the project: "By putting AI at the fingertips of teachers and students anywhere in the world - but in a SAFE manner - we ensure that every student in the world can have access to an AI-enabled learning experience without technical or financial burden. The launch of version 6.0 of the C3 Micro-Cloud is a significant step in democratizing the learning experience worldwide, and is essential for preparing tomorrow's global workforce no matter where they live."

This technological breakthrough has drawn the attention of industry leaders such as Intel, who worked with the company to achieve the integration of Intel Core Ultra Processors into the C3 Micro-Cloud to power these AI workloads. This collaboration ensures high-performance, local AI capabilities — even in fully offline classroom settings.

"Critical Links' Micro-Cloud represents a significant step forward in educational technology, offering a solution that is both innovative and inclusive. By enhancing learning experiences offline, they are setting a new standard for accessible education," said Michael A. Campbell, Senior Director at Intel.

As technology continues to evolve, Critical Links remains committed to making quality education accessible for everyone, ensuring that every student, no matter where they are, has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond. More information is available at www.critical-links.com/aisolution

About Critical Links

Critical Links is a pioneer in delivering innovative ICT infrastructure solutions for the next generation of schools, focusing on economically enabling e-learning in challenging environments. The C3 Cloud Control is a groundbreaking solution that creates an autonomous and self-sufficient learning environment. This platform enables educational institutions to access and manage learning management systems, curricula, and digital resources, even in areas with limited or no connectivity. With its offline capability, C3 Cloud Control ensures that students and teachers have continuous access to high-quality educational content, fostering education in remote and underserved regions. More information can be found at http://critical-links.com. Please contact [email protected] for further information on Critical Links, its education portfolio, and pricing.

