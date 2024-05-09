Critical Research Expands into Healthcare Sector with Enhanced Background Screening Solutions and Strategic New Hire

Critical Research, a leading provider of FCRA-compliant pre-employment background check solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic expansion into new markets, including the healthcare sector. This move follows the company's recent success in securing partnerships with industry leaders.
ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Critical Research is further solidifying its commitment to growth by appointing Rebecca Williamson as its new Sales Executive. Rebecca brings a wealth of experience to the role, having achieved a proven track record of success in the background screening industry at InformData.
Leveraging her extensive knowledge and industry relationships, Rebecca will spearhead Critical Research's expansion into new markets, including a focus on the healthcare sector.
Investing in Technology and Partnerships
To support its expansion, Critical Research is actively investing in its technology infrastructure and integration capabilities. This includes ongoing collaboration with leading Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Human Resource Information System (HRIS) platforms to streamline the background check process for its clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the Critical Research team," said Andrea Griffin, Executive Vice President of Critical Research. "Her deep understanding of the background screening industry and proven sales expertise will be instrumental as we expand into new markets, with a particular focus on the growing needs of the healthcare sector."
"Critical Research's commitment to providing accurate, efficient, and compliant solutions aligns perfectly with my values," said Rebecca Williamson. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to help Critical Research expand its reach and empower organizations in new markets, particularly within the healthcare industry, to create safer environments for their clients and staff."
About Critical Research
Critical Research is a global leader in pre-employment background screening, offering end-to-end solutions wherever you do business. Our FCRA-certified team combines personalized support and innovative technology to simplify the screening process, expeditiously moving new hires from interview to orientation. With an unwavering commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer service, Critical Research delivers reliable, efficient, and scalable solutions to help organizations make informed hiring decisions and mitigate risk.
For more information about Critical Research and its comprehensive background check solutions, please visit www.criticalresearch.com.
Media Contact
[email protected], Critical Research, Inc., 1 877-316-4808, https://criticalresearch.com
SOURCE Critical Research, Inc.
