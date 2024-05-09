Critical Research Expands into Healthcare Sector with Enhanced Background Screening Solutions and Strategic New Hire

Rebecca Williamson Joins as Sales Executive to Drive Growth and Partnerships Post this

Investing in Technology and Partnerships

To support its expansion, Critical Research is actively investing in its technology infrastructure and integration capabilities. This includes ongoing collaboration with leading Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Human Resource Information System (HRIS) platforms to streamline the background check process for its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the Critical Research team," said Andrea Griffin, Executive Vice President of Critical Research. "Her deep understanding of the background screening industry and proven sales expertise will be instrumental as we expand into new markets, with a particular focus on the growing needs of the healthcare sector."

"Critical Research's commitment to providing accurate, efficient, and compliant solutions aligns perfectly with my values," said Rebecca Williamson. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to help Critical Research expand its reach and empower organizations in new markets, particularly within the healthcare industry, to create safer environments for their clients and staff."

About Critical Research

Critical Research is a global leader in pre-employment background screening, offering end-to-end solutions wherever you do business. Our FCRA-certified team combines personalized support and innovative technology to simplify the screening process, expeditiously moving new hires from interview to orientation. With an unwavering commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer service, Critical Research delivers reliable, efficient, and scalable solutions to help organizations make informed hiring decisions and mitigate risk.

