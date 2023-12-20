Critical Strategies for Sponsors and CROs in 2024: Measuring Site Enablement Maturity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar isn't just a learning opportunity; it's a crucial strategy session for those looking to succeed in the next era of connected research. Post this

The seasoned experts will also share real-world success stories. Site enablement narratives will demonstrate how effective strategies can streamline operations, mitigate risks and enhance site capacity. In the coming year, missing these insights could mean bypassing crucial tactics that will make or break success.

Specifically, the Site Enablement Maturity Assessment will be discussed. Besides being informative, this tool is essential for evaluating current strategies and identifying areas for improvement. Each attendee will receive a free copy, providing a unique opportunity to benchmark organizations.

This webinar showcases a team experienced in optimizing operational workflows across 18,000 global sites. They've also offered support to various sponsors in developing site enablement strategies, providing valuable insights and expertise.

As we step into 2024, the strategies adopted today play a vital role in organizational success.

Join this webinar to learn insights into clinical site enablement and tools to navigate the landscape of clinical research.

Join experts from Florence Healthcare, Blake Adams, SVP Growth; Keith Wright, Director of Industry Strategy, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Critical Strategies for Sponsors and CROs in 2024: Measuring Site Enablement Maturity.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks