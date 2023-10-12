Critical Thinking and Communications Specialist AmyK Hutchens Reveals the Secrets to Navigating Tough Conversations on Women Lead TV

By putting off the power of profitable conversations, and by not raising the level of critical thinking throughout our organizations, we're leaving the intelligence of our people untapped, and leaving money on the table. Tweet this

"As one of the only female CEOs of a renewable energy consultancy, I have struggled with gender, discrimination, and with being assertive, without damaging relationships," remarked Kimberlee Centera. "I have attended several of AmyK's remarkable presentations, and I am excited to learn more about the most effective conversation framework to influence and nurture productive behaviors and positive outcomes."

Watch Kimberlee and AmyK live on Women Lead TV, Monday, October 16th at 11:00am Pacific Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QglLIi6rpSE

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, CEO,TerraPro Solutions is a renewable energy industry pioneer and the only female CEO of a privately held utility scale renewable energy consulting practice. An enthusiastic champion of women, she believes that diversity is essential in meeting the demands of the rapidly growing renewable sector. She encourages and mentors' women from around the world, by offering them actionable skills that help them to achieve their goals. As a Women Lead TV host, she is committed to providing a platform for changemakers. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About AmyK Hutchens:

AmyK Hutchens is an international award-winning speaker, Amazon #1 bestselling author of the books, The Secrets Leaders Keep and GET IT!, and has over twenty years' experience training, coaching and consulting with clients such as Whole Foods, iS CLINICAL, Starbucks Canada, Comerica Bank, UBS and hundreds more. AmyK founded the global Self-leadership platform She Gets It, received her M.S. from Johns Hopkins University, and has been a featured guest on numerous TV, radio & print networks including Bloomberg, Entrepreneur, USA Today, US News & World Report, NBC & ABC. She resides in San Diego where you'll often find her, and her favorite human Scott, out and about searching for a tasty taco. For more information contact Courtney Lentz at 760-652-4030 [email protected] or visit https://shegetsit.com/

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 12 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, .TerraPro Solutions is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, we use our real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

Courtney Lentz, She Gets It, 760-652-4030, [email protected], https://www.shegetsit.com/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions