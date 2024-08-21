Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The discussion will focus on the urgency of swiftly performing osmolality measurements to facilitate prompt treatment for patients who have ingested toxic substances. Post this

Attendees will learn the key differences between calculated and measured osmolality, as well as how to use the osmolar gap to aid in diagnosing ingestions of toxic alcohols such as ethylene glycol. The discussion will focus on the urgency of swiftly performing osmolality measurements to facilitate prompt treatment for patients who have ingested toxic substances.

Reinforcing the utility of osmolality testing with real-world applications, the expert speaker will also explain the differences between calculated and measured osmolality and how they can be used together to support life-saving patient intervention. Further emphasizing its impact, the speaker will explain the speed with which the osmolality measurement must be made to inform timely decision-making that influences the best patient outcomes.

Moreover, the webinar will also focus on the future of testing methods for evaluating possible toxic alcohol ingestion, providing insights into emerging technologies and techniques that could enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

Register for this webinar today to understand the critical role of osmolality testing in medical diagnostics, particularly for the urgent diagnosis and management of toxic alcohol ingestion.

Join Dr. Arian Gower, MD, Nephrologist, Renal Consultants Medical Group, for the live webinar on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 3pm EDT (12pm PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion.

