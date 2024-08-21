Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what osmolality testing is and how it can be used, the difference between calculated and measured osmolality and the significance of the osmolar gap in diagnosing toxic alcohols such as ethylene glycol. Attendees will understand why timely osmolality measurements are critical for informing prompt treatment in cases of toxic alcohol ingestion. The featured speakers will explore the future of testing methods for evaluating potential toxic alcohol exposure.
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that provides an in-depth exploration of osmolality testing, explains what it is and how it can be effectively utilized in medical diagnostics.
In this webinar, a nephrologist will discuss the clinical significance of STAT Osmolality testing to support the diagnosis of toxic alcohol ingestion. They will discuss the process of how osmolality is tested, highlighting the key role that blood plasma osmolality testing plays in the diagnosis and management of patients.
Attendees will learn the key differences between calculated and measured osmolality, as well as how to use the osmolar gap to aid in diagnosing ingestions of toxic alcohols such as ethylene glycol. The discussion will focus on the urgency of swiftly performing osmolality measurements to facilitate prompt treatment for patients who have ingested toxic substances.
Reinforcing the utility of osmolality testing with real-world applications, the expert speaker will also explain the differences between calculated and measured osmolality and how they can be used together to support life-saving patient intervention. Further emphasizing its impact, the speaker will explain the speed with which the osmolality measurement must be made to inform timely decision-making that influences the best patient outcomes.
Moreover, the webinar will also focus on the future of testing methods for evaluating possible toxic alcohol ingestion, providing insights into emerging technologies and techniques that could enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care.
Register for this webinar today to understand the critical role of osmolality testing in medical diagnostics, particularly for the urgent diagnosis and management of toxic alcohol ingestion.
Join Dr. Arian Gower, MD, Nephrologist, Renal Consultants Medical Group, for the live webinar on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 3pm EDT (12pm PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Criticality of STAT Osmolality Testing: Identifying Toxic Alcohol Ingestion.
