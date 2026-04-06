CriticalRiver and Anthropic Announce Partnership to Deliver Responsible AI at Enterprise Scale

Anthropic's commitment to responsible, high-capability AI is exactly the foundation our clients need, and we are proud to be the trusted partner that makes that vision a reality," said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO, CriticalRiver Inc. Post this

The AI economy represents a multi-trillion dollar opportunity in the making. Capturing it requires more than access to frontier AI models. For enterprises, it requires a partner who understands their systems, their constraints, and the outcomes they are accountable for. That is precisely the gap this partnership is designed to close, combining Anthropic's frontier capabilities with CriticalRiver's deep enterprise implementation expertise to deliver responsible AI where it matters most.

Anthropic has assembled a select group of global partners to serve this role: organizations with the domain depth, engineering rigor, and enterprise reach to take Claude from proof of concept to production. CriticalRiver's inclusion in that group reflects a decade of outcomes-led work across global enterprises. This is not a badge. It is a mandate.

A Strategic Partnership for the Agentic Enterprise

Backed by an initial $100 million investment for 2026, the Anthropic Claude Partner Network provides enablement, resource acceleration and joint market development for partners helping enterprises adopt Claude, with Anthropic expecting to invest even more over time.

Through the partnership, CriticalRiver gains access to Anthropic's Partner Portal, Anthropic Academy training materials, priority support, and the first Claude technical certification. For CriticalRiver's customers, this translates into deeper implementation expertise and faster deployment.

Speaking at the launch of the Anthropic Claude Partner Network, Steve Corfield, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Anthropic, set out the ambition behind the program:

"This infrastructure is built so that any firm, at any scale, can build a Claude practice. Our partners are instrumental in getting enterprises from proof of concept to production with Claude, and we're making sure they have everything they need to do it," said Steve Corfield.

At Anthropic's inaugural Partner Summit in Carlsbad, California, he added, "We really want to demonstrate that Anthropic is the most committed AI company in the world to the partner ecosystem."

Among the organizations Anthropic has chosen to help deliver on that commitment, CriticalRiver brings the implementation depth to take Claude from pilot to production across some of the world's most complex enterprise environments.

"Our partnership with Anthropic is a defining step in CriticalRiver's evolution as an Agentic Enterprise enabler. Anthropic's commitment to responsible, high-capability AI is exactly the foundation our clients need, and we are proud to be the trusted partner that makes that vision a reality," said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO, CriticalRiver Inc.

Among the First at Anthropic's Inaugural Partner Summit

Invited as part of the first cohort of global partners, the CriticalRiver team attended the Partner Kickoff Summit held earlier this month at Carlsbad, California. The invite-only event brought together select Hyperscaler, System Integrator, Services, and ISV partners for two days of executive keynotes, strategic vision sessions, and go-to-market alignment, themed Win Enterprise AI. Together.

For Tarun Srivastava, Chief Customer Officer at CriticalRiver Inc., the summit reinforced the scale of what is now in motion:

"Feels like one of those early moments you remember later. The focus is not on incremental use cases. It's on productivity at scale, agentic workflows, and building truly transformational products. There is strong, deliberate investment in the partner ecosystem. The intent is clearly to co-build and take these capabilities into real enterprise environments," said Tarun Srivastava.

Delivering Responsible AI Value Across the Enterprise

Enterprises that partner with CriticalRiver gain a direct path from AI ambition to AI impact. Enterprises working with CriticalRiver gain access to Claude's advanced language and reasoning capabilities across their core workflows, from optimizing existing systems and automating manual processes to deploying pre-built vertical solutions that deliver measurable results faster. Whether the goal is reducing operational overhead, accelerating software delivery, or building intelligent agents for complex workflows, CriticalRiver brings the implementation expertise to make it real. As Anthropic continues to scale the Anthropic Claude Partner Network globally, CriticalRiver is positioned to serve as the trusted implementation partner for organizations ready to move from AI ambition to AI reality.

About the Anthropic Claude Partner Network

The Anthropic Claude Partner Network is Anthropic's program for organizations helping enterprises adopt Claude, backed by an initial $100 million commitment for 2026. Partners gain access to Anthropic Academy training materials, dedicated technical support, and co-marketing resources, alongside the first Claude technical certification, Claude Certified Architect, Foundations, with additional certifications for sellers, architects, and developers planned for later in 2026.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building AI systems that people can rely on. The company conducts frontier research across safety, interpretability, and alignment, and applies those findings directly to its products and partnerships.

Claude is Anthropic's externally deployed AI model, focused on ensuring AI serves the needs of businesses and individuals alike. Claude is the only frontier AI model available across all three major cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.anthropic.com.

About CriticalRiver Inc.

CriticalRiver Inc. is an AI-first technology services firm focused on accelerating business outcomes through speed, agility, and innovation. Our North Star for every engagement is the outcome our customers want to achieve. This outcome-led approach is what has made us a trusted partner in the ecosystems we operate in, and what is guiding our evolution into an enabler of the Agentic Enterprise, where intelligence, technology, and human judgment work together to drive meaningful outcomes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, CriticalRiver holds a seven-time Great Place to Work certification, with a global presence across six continents. For more information, visit: www.criticalriver.com.

Media Contact

Anji Maram, CriticalRiver, 1 844-205-2898, [email protected], https://www.criticalriver.com/

SOURCE CriticalRiver