CriticalRiver Appoints Lalit Khandelwal as Chief Revenue Officer

Over the course of his career, Lalit has held leadership roles at global services organizations including Capgemini, iGATE/Patni, and O3 Technology Solutions, where he led revenue and go-to-market initiatives across regions and service portfolios. His experience across both growth-stage and established enterprises brings an execution-led perspective to disciplined revenue scaling.

"I am excited to join CriticalRiver at such a pivotal stage of its growth journey," said Lalit Khandelwal. "The company has built strong capabilities across digital, data, and AI, along with deep client trust. My focus will be on scaling revenue in a disciplined manner, expanding strategic accounts, and positioning CriticalRiver as a preferred partner for outcome-driven, AI-first transformations."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Lalit will oversee global sales, account growth, partnerships, and revenue operations, with a particular emphasis on strategic accounts, large deal pursuits, and long-term client value creation.

"Lalit's depth of experience in scaling revenue, building CXO relationships, and driving execution excellence makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver Inc.

"As we continue to invest in industry-focused solutions and AI-led innovation, Lalit will play a critical role in accelerating growth and strengthening our go-to-market strategy."

Lalit's appointment reflects CriticalRiver's continued focus on disciplined execution, client-centric growth, and building leadership depth to support enterprises as they move from experimentation to accountable, outcome-driven AI adoption.

About CriticalRiver

CriticalRiver is an AI-first technology services firm focused on accelerating business outcomes through speed, agility, and innovation. Our North Star for every engagement is the outcome our customers want to achieve.

This outcome-led approach is what has made us a trusted partner in the ecosystems we operate in. It is also what is guiding our evolution into something larger: an enabler of the Agentic Enterprise, where intelligence, technology, and human judgment work together to drive meaningful outcomes.

To deliver on this vision, we help enterprises get more from what they already run by optimizing existing systems for higher ROI, automating manual workflows, and deploying pre-built vertical solutions that enable faster value realization. Our work allows organizations to adopt emerging technologies while preserving long-term operational value.

We bring together domain, product, and engineering expertise, supported by deep capabilities in machine learning, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, CriticalRiver works with global enterprises to optimize existing systems, automate manual workflows, and deploy pre-built vertical solutions that deliver measurable value faster.

Our commitment to people and performance is reflected in our seven-time Great Place to Work® certification and CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services.

Corporate Headquarters: Pleasanton, California, United States

Global Presence: USA, India, UAE, Australia, Philippines, Brazil, and Costa Rica.

To learn more about CriticalRiver Inc., please visit https://www.criticalriver.com/ or connect with us on CriticalRiver LinkedIn.

