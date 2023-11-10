CriticalRiver Recognized in Forrester's Data Quality Solutions Landscape, Q4-2023 Report

Data quality solutions improve decision-making, operational efficiency, customer engagement, and marketing tactics for organizations. They offer scalable deployment options while adhering to data governance," Sunil Sharma, Global Head of Data Science and Digital Engineering at CriticalRiver. Post this

In recognition of its commitment to ensuring data integrity and precision, CriticalRiver was named one of the front-runners for providing data quality solutions in the North American and APAC regions, with a notable focus on high-tech product manufacturing. These solutions cleanse and standardize data, enrich information, remove duplicates, correct errors, and monitor critical metrics, offering flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted, and private SaaS.

Acknowledging the recognition, Anji Maram, CEO of CriticalRiver, said, "In today's complex digital landscape, data quality can make or break an organization's strategic initiatives. At CriticalRiver, we proudly lead the charge in ensuring that data not only fuels insights but does so with an unwavering commitment to integrity and precision. The recognition by Forrester serves as a powerful testament to the enduring value we deliver to our clients every day."

Sunil Sharma, Global Head of Data Science and Digital Engineering at CriticalRiver, highlights the significance of data cleansing and standardization in their solutions. These solutions empower organizations to enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, customer interactions, and marketing strategies. The flexibility in deployment options ensures scalability and compliance with data governance standards. Clients can expect substantial cost savings, risk mitigation, and a competitive edge in their markets. Sharma's statement emphasizes the pivotal role of clean, standardized data in achieving cost-effective, data-driven decisions and overall business success.

Forrester defines data quality solutions as those "ensuring data accuracy, completeness, consistency, reliability, and monitoring for the intended use while adhering to business policies, rules, and constraints."

About CriticalRiver

CriticalRiver is a trusted digital technology consulting company that champions Digital Transformation, Digital Experience Management, Digital Engagement, and Digital Engineering. With partnerships with top technology providers like Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Azure, and AWS, CriticalRiver provides personalized solutions rooted in innovative tech and industry best practices. Their team of seasoned consultants and architects are dedicated to understanding customer needs and delivering tailored, strategic solutions. From CRM and Cloud Applications to Data Analytics and Software Engineering Solutions, CriticalRiver is committed to helping businesses simplify operations, enhance automation, and achieve growth.

Reet Gwari, CriticalRiver, 1 844-228-5319, [email protected], https://www.criticalriver.com/

