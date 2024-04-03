CRM Innovation Award Winner, Kiara Hughes, is Appointed Director of Business Development of TRĒ AI

An experienced strategic marketing and business leader, Hughes joins TRĒ AI with more than two decades of legal industry experience.

SAN ANTONIO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRĒ AI, maker of the cutting edge TRĒ CRM for professional services announced today that Kiara Hughes has been appointed its new Director of Business Development. An experienced strategic marketing and business leader, Hughes joins TRĒ AI with more than two decades of legal industry experience.

Before joining TRĒ AI, Kiara held the role of Strategic Solutions Advisory Director for Intapp, advising C-suite decision-makers at the local, national, and international levels on marketing, business development, change management, and technology. Prior to that, she spent 20+ years at Miles & Stockbridge in a variety of director-level marketing and technology roles.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with TRĒ AI. I believe TRĒ is poised to revolutionize the traditional CRM landscape," said Kiara. "TRĒ was built for the Marketing and Business Development professionals who actually use CRM every day. TRĒ effortlessly sources the current and enhanced content our clients need, then enables them to put it to work instantly."

TRĒ is positioned to disrupt the traditional CRM industry with the world's first and only turnkey AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence CRM for professional services with built-in eMarketing. TRĒ deploys in only 5-minutes and includes data quality management and data cleansing, eliminating the need for data stewards.

"TRĒ AI is exceptionally fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome Kiara Hughes into its family of superstar talent," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "Her experience aligns perfectly with our Marketing and Business Development professional clients at law firms of all sizes. She understands their strategic goals, objectives, and pain points and will be able to effectively connect their needs and wants with solutions that enable them and their firms to succeed and prosper."

Kiara is a member of the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) and serves on the Mid-Atlantic Regional Board as the Director of Diversity, Advocacy and Community Engagement. She holds Master of Management (MMGT) in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship with a focus on Engineering Innovation & Strategic Leadership from Penn State University's Smeal College of Business as well as two Master's degrees in digital marketing and social media marketing from Rutgers University's Executive Business School.

The official launch of TRĒ will be held at 6PM on April 3 at the LMA Annual Conference in San Diego, TRĒ booth #520. A brief presentation of TRĒ will also include actual client firm experiences with the product.

About TRĒ AI

TRĒ AI is the maker of the TRĒ AI-based CRM. Leveraging AI, combined with automatic data enhancement and data quality management, TRĒ provides the most accurate and complete data available from any CRM solution. Deploying in only five minutes, with built-in eMarketing, TRĒ is the industry's only turnkey CRM solution.

