CRM Magazine Names Its 2023 Industry Leaders in Its September 2023 Issue

Additionally, CRM magazine named five exceptionally innovative companies as Conversation Starters.

CRM Industry Leader Awards

The editors of CRM determined the recipients of the CRM Industry Awards with input from industry analysts and consultants. CRM magazine asked its extensive panel of analysts/consultants two basic questions: If a client asked for your top five recommendations in a particular category, which vendors would you suggest and why? Based on those answers, recipients of the 2023 CRM Industry Awards are listed below in their respective categories:

Enterprise CRM Suite: Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, SAP, Salesforce.

Midmarket/SMB CRM Suite: HubSpot, Microsoft, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Zoho.

Contact Center Infrastructure: Amazon Web Services, Five9, Genesys, NICE, Verint.

Contact Center Analytics: CallMiner, Genesys, Gridspace, NICE, Verint.

Workforce Engagement Management: Calabrio, Genesys, NICE, Playvox, Verint.

Contact Center Outsourcing: Alorica, Foundever (formerly Sitel Group) LiveOps, Movate (formerly CSS), Teleperformance.

Business Intelligence/Analytics: Domo, Microsoft, Qlik, SAS, Salesforce (Tableau).

Customer Data Platforms: Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, The Loops.

Marketing Automation: Adobe, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesforce, Zoho.

Salesforce Automation: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Zoho.

E-commerce Platforms: Adobe, NetSuite, Salesforce, SAP, Shopify.

CRM magazine's goal with the CRM Industry Awards is to provide companies with a short list of companies they should consider for an initial purchase or technology upgrade in any of the 11 product categories covered. They'll still need to do their due diligence before selecting the vendor and solution that is right for them, but we hope to at least give a few suggestions to get them started.

The CRM Conversation Starters

CRM magazine also named five companies as Conversation Starters for 2023. They were ChurnZero, DoubleVerify, Meta, OpenAI, and UserTesting.

"Not surprisingly, in all of our award categories, almost all of the companies named have in some way been pioneers in the development and adoption of artificial intelligence, and in many cases, their activities with generative AI put them over the top," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine. "And we are confident that this technology's impact is just starting to be realized. No doubt, there is plenty more to come when it comes to AI."

