CRM Magazine Names Its 2024 Industry Leaders in September

"This year, as we name the industry leaders in 11 CRM software categories, it's important to note that none of these types of software can work effectively without data that is current, relevant, or accurate," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine.

CRM Industry Leader Awards

The editors of CRM determined the recipients of the CRM Industry Awards with input from industry analysts and consultants. CRM magazine asked its extensive panel of analysts/consultants two basic questions: If a client asked for your top five recommendations in a particular category, which vendors would you suggest and why? Based on those answers, recipients of the 2024 CRM Industry Awards are listed below in their respective categories:

Enterprise CRM Suite: Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, and Zoho.

Midmarket/SMB CRM Suite: Creatio, HubSpot, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho, with Monday CRM, Freshworks, and Pipedrive as "Niche Players."

Complete Customer Experience Suite: Five9, Genesys, NICE, Oracle, and Verint, with USAN as a "Niche Player"

Contact Center Infrastructure: Amazon Web Services, Five9, Genesys, NICE, and Verint, with Content Guru, Sprinklr, USAN, and Microsoft as "Niche Players."

Contact Center Interaction Analytics: CallMiner, Cresta, Genesys, NICE, and Verint, with ASAPP, Observe.AI, HumanFirst, Invoca, SearchUnify, and USAN as "Niche Players."

Data Management Solution: Adobe, Informatica, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, with Experian as a "Niche Player."

Workforce Engagement Management: Calabrio, Genesys, NICE, SuccessKPI, and Verint.

Business Intelligence/Analytics: Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and Zoho, with ConstantContact, Active Campaign, and Klaviyo as "Niche Players."

Marketing Automation: Adobe, HubSpot, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho.

Salesforce Automation: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho, with Spotlogic, Monday CRM, Freshworks, and Pipedrive as "Niche Players."

Generative AI Engine: Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Microsoft (Copilot), OpenAI (ChatGPT), Salesforce (Einstein).

CRM magazine's goal with the CRM Industry Awards is to provide companies with a short list of companies they should consider for an initial purchase or technology upgrade in any of the 11 product categories covered. They'll still need to do their due diligence before selecting the vendor and solution that is right for them, but we hope to at least give a few suggestions to get them started.

The CRM Conversation Starters

CRM magazine also named five companies as Conversation Starters for 2024. They were Bloomreach, Cognigy, DoubleVerify, Klaviyo, and SoundHound AI.

"Luckily, CRM is still a vibrant industry that is expected to grow substantially over the next few years," Klie continued. "The CRM software market is highly competitive. That's why we started our awards program in September 2002, and why we continue to highlight the top vendors to this day."

About CRM Magazine

CRM magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering sales, marketing, and customer service strategies and technologies. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit www.destinationCRM.com. The magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.

Media Contact

Sheila Willison, Information Today, Inc, 1 6096546266, [email protected], https://informationtodayinc.com/

