CRM Magazine Names Its Sixth Annual List of "Top 100" Vendors

CRM magazine recognizes the top providers of customer relationship management technology for customer service, marketing, and sales.
MEDFORD, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRM magazine has compiled its annual list of the "Top 100" vendors of customer relationship management technology for customer service, marketing, and sales. The list appears in CRM's July/August 2024 issue.
Along with the vendor list, CRM's editors also identified the top market trends in customer service, marketing, and sales. Not surprisingly, artificial intelligence tops that list.
"Since its earliest days, the goal of CRM technology has always been to help companies better address customer needs. Along the way, radical and highly disruptive technology change has rocked the CRM world. Now in its sixth year, the CRM Top 100 issue puts a spotlight on companies that have brought that change to life," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine. "Technology is great, and we encourage you to look at the vendors on our Top 100 list if you are considering adding something to your CRM tech stack. But, keep in mind that technology is only one part of the equation. Processes and people are just as vital."
Below is the list of companies making this year's "CRM Top 100:"
8X8
ActionIQ
Ada
Adobe
Aircall
Airship
Alvaria
Amazon Web Services
Aquant
AskNicely
Balto Software
Boost AI
Calabrio
CallMiner
CallTrackingMetrics
Cisco
Cogito
Cognigy
Constant Contact
Conversica
Coveo
Creatio
Cresta
CSG International
Dialpad
eGain
Emplifi
Enghouse
Esker
Five9
Forsta
Freshworks
Genesys
Gladly Software
Google
Gridspace
Gryphon.AI
Helpshift
Highspot
HubSpot
IBM
Informatica
InMoment
InsideSales
Interactions
Intercom
Intouch Insight
Keap
Khoros
Kore.ai
Leadspace
LivePerson
Mailchimp (Intuit)
Medallia
Microsoft
Momentive
Movate
mParticle
Nextiva
NGDATA
NICE
Observe.AI
OneMagnify
Optimizely
Optimove
Oracle
PandaDoc
Pegasystems
PipelinerCRM
Qualtrics
Qlik
Redpoint Global
Replicant
RingCentral
Salesforce
SAP
SAS Institute
ServiceNow
Simon Data
Sisense
SmartAction
Sprinklr
Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
SugarCRM
Talkdesk
Tealium
TeamSupport
TTEC
Twilio
UJET
Uniphore
Upland Software
USAN
Verint
Vonage (Ericsson)
Xactly
Yellow.AI
Zendesk
Zoho
ZoomInfo
"Vendors on the "CRM Top 100" list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond," Klie said. "Companies can't go wrong by looking at these leading vendors for any customer service, marketing, or sales deployment they might be looking to make this year."
The 2024 Top 100 have been published in the July/August 2024 issue of CRM magazine—available online at https://www.destinationcrm.com/Articles/ReadArticle.aspx?ArticleID=164813.
