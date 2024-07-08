CRM Magazine Names Its Sixth Annual List of "Top 100" Vendors

Vendors on the "CRM Top 100" list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond Post this

"Since its earliest days, the goal of CRM technology has always been to help companies better address customer needs. Along the way, radical and highly disruptive technology change has rocked the CRM world. Now in its sixth year, the CRM Top 100 issue puts a spotlight on companies that have brought that change to life," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine. "Technology is great, and we encourage you to look at the vendors on our Top 100 list if you are considering adding something to your CRM tech stack. But, keep in mind that technology is only one part of the equation. Processes and people are just as vital."

Below is the list of companies making this year's "CRM Top 100:"

8X8

ActionIQ

Ada

Adobe

Aircall

Airship

Alvaria

Amazon Web Services

Aquant

AskNicely

Balto Software

Boost AI

Calabrio

CallMiner

CallTrackingMetrics

Cisco

Cogito

Cognigy

Constant Contact

Conversica

Coveo

Creatio

Cresta

CSG International

Dialpad

eGain

Emplifi

Enghouse

Esker

Five9

Forsta

Freshworks

Genesys

Gladly Software

Google

Gridspace

Gryphon.AI

Helpshift

Highspot

HubSpot

IBM

Informatica

InMoment

InsideSales

Interactions

Intercom

Intouch Insight

Keap

Khoros

Kore.ai

Leadspace

LivePerson

Mailchimp (Intuit)

Medallia

Microsoft

Momentive

Movate

mParticle

Nextiva

NGDATA

NICE

Observe.AI

OneMagnify

Optimizely

Optimove

Oracle

PandaDoc

Pegasystems

PipelinerCRM

Qualtrics

Qlik

Redpoint Global

Replicant

RingCentral

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

ServiceNow

Simon Data

Sisense

SmartAction

Sprinklr

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)

SugarCRM

Talkdesk

Tealium

TeamSupport

TTEC

Twilio

UJET

Uniphore

Upland Software

USAN

Verint

Vonage (Ericsson)

Xactly

Yellow.AI

Zendesk

Zoho

ZoomInfo

"Vendors on the "CRM Top 100" list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond," Klie said. "Companies can't go wrong by looking at these leading vendors for any customer service, marketing, or sales deployment they might be looking to make this year."

The 2024 Top 100 have been published in the July/August 2024 issue of CRM magazine—available online at https://www.destinationcrm.com/Articles/ReadArticle.aspx?ArticleID=164813.

