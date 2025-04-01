CRM Magazine Names Its Sixth Annual List of "Top 100" Vendors

"Vendors on the 'CRM Top 100' list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond." Post this

"Last year, everyone was talking about generative AI. This year, the industry as a whole has taken it a step further with agentic AI, the newest form of automation that can actually act autonomously, with little or no human intervention. This will have huge implications for companies of all types," says Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine.

Research firm Gartner backs up CRM magazine's conclusions, expecting agentic AI to become commonplace by the end of the decade. The research firm predicts that 50% of all service requests will be initiated by machine customers powered by agentic AI systems by 2030. By 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs.

"That will be key with the expected economic upheaval for the foreseeable future," Klie added.

Below is the list of companies making this year's "CRM Top 100:"

8X8

Ada

Adobe

Airship

Alvaria/Aspect Software

Amazon Web Services.

Aquant

Balto Software

BlueConic

Boost AI

Calabrio

CallMiner

CallTrackingMetrics

Cogito

Cognigy

Constant Contact

Conversica

Coveo

Creatio

Cresta

CSG International

Dialpad

eGain

Emplifi

Enghouse

Esker

Five9

Forethought.ai

Forsta

Freshworks

Genesys

Gladly Software

Glia

Google

Gryphon.AI

Highspot

HubSpot

IBM

Informatica

InMoment

InsideSales

Interactions

Intercom

Intouch Insight

Keap

Khoros

Kore.ai

Leadspace

LeanData

LinkedIn

LivePerson

LiveRamp

Lucidworks

Mailchimp (Intuit)

Medallia

Microsoft

Movate

Nextiva

NGDATA

NICE

Observe.AI

OneMagnify

Optimizely

Optimove

Oracle

Pegasystems

PipelinerCRM

Poly.ai

Qualtrics

Qlik

Radial

Redpoint Global

Replicant

RingCentral

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

ServiceNow

Simon Data

Sisense

SoundHound/Amelia

Sprinklr

Stellar Elements (Amdocs)

SugarCRM

SurveyMonkey

Talkdesk

TeamSupport

TTEC

Twilio

UJET

Uniphore

Upland Software

USAN

Verint

Vonage (Ericsson)

Xactly

Yellow.AI

Zendesk

Zoho

ZoomInfo

"Vendors on the 'CRM Top 100' list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond," Klie said. "Companies can't go wrong by looking at these leading vendors for any customer service, marketing, or sales deployment they might be looking to make this year."

The 2025 Top 100 have been published in the April 2025 issue of CRM magazine—available online at https://www.destinationcrm.com/Articles/ReadArticle.aspx?ArticleID=168748.

About CRM Magazine

CRM magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering customer service, marketing, and sales strategies. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit http://www.destinationcrm.com. CRM magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.

Media Contact

Sheila Willison, Information Today, Inc, 1 6096546266, [email protected], https://informationtodayinc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CRM Magazine