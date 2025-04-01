CRM Magazine Names Its Sixth Annual List of "Top 100" Vendors

CRM magazine recognizes the top providers of customer relationship management technology for customer service, marketing, and sales.
NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRM magazine has compiled its seventh annual list of the "Top 100" vendors of customer relationship management technology for customer service, marketing, and sales. The list appears in CRM's April 2025 issue.
Along with the vendor list, CRM's editors also identified the top market trends in customer service, marketing, and sales. Not surprisingly, artificial intelligence tops that list.
"Last year, everyone was talking about generative AI. This year, the industry as a whole has taken it a step further with agentic AI, the newest form of automation that can actually act autonomously, with little or no human intervention. This will have huge implications for companies of all types," says Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine.
Research firm Gartner backs up CRM magazine's conclusions, expecting agentic AI to become commonplace by the end of the decade. The research firm predicts that 50% of all service requests will be initiated by machine customers powered by agentic AI systems by 2030. By 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs.
"That will be key with the expected economic upheaval for the foreseeable future," Klie added.
Below is the list of companies making this year's "CRM Top 100:"
8X8
Ada
Adobe
Airship
Alvaria/Aspect Software
Amazon Web Services.
Aquant
Balto Software
BlueConic
Boost AI
Calabrio
CallMiner
CallTrackingMetrics
Cogito
Cognigy
Constant Contact
Conversica
Coveo
Creatio
Cresta
CSG International
Dialpad
eGain
Emplifi
Enghouse
Esker
Five9
Forethought.ai
Forsta
Freshworks
Genesys
Gladly Software
Glia
Gryphon.AI
Highspot
HubSpot
IBM
Informatica
InMoment
InsideSales
Interactions
Intercom
Intouch Insight
Keap
Khoros
Kore.ai
Leadspace
LeanData
LivePerson
LiveRamp
Lucidworks
Mailchimp (Intuit)
Medallia
Microsoft
Movate
Nextiva
NGDATA
NICE
Observe.AI
OneMagnify
Optimizely
Optimove
Oracle
Pegasystems
PipelinerCRM
Poly.ai
Qualtrics
Qlik
Radial
Redpoint Global
Replicant
RingCentral
Salesforce
SAP
SAS Institute
ServiceNow
Simon Data
Sisense
SoundHound/Amelia
Sprinklr
Stellar Elements (Amdocs)
SugarCRM
SurveyMonkey
Talkdesk
TeamSupport
TTEC
Twilio
UJET
Uniphore
Upland Software
USAN
Verint
Vonage (Ericsson)
Xactly
Yellow.AI
Zendesk
Zoho
ZoomInfo
"Vendors on the 'CRM Top 100' list represent the industry elite when it comes to helping companies better interact with their customers and prospects throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-sales support and beyond," Klie said. "Companies can't go wrong by looking at these leading vendors for any customer service, marketing, or sales deployment they might be looking to make this year."
The 2025 Top 100 have been published in the April 2025 issue of CRM magazine—available online at https://www.destinationcrm.com/Articles/ReadArticle.aspx?ArticleID=168748.
About CRM Magazine
CRM magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering customer service, marketing, and sales strategies. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit http://www.destinationcrm.com. CRM magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.
Media Contact
Sheila Willison, Information Today, Inc, 1 6096546266, [email protected], https://informationtodayinc.com/
SOURCE CRM Magazine
Share this article