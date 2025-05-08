CRN 2025 Storage 100 Lists StoneFly's Air-Gapped Vault® OS in Top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Category

StoneFly has once again been recognized by CRN®, in its annual Storage 100 list. StoneFly was named among the Top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Companies of 2025, marking another year of industry recognition for its continued innovation in secure, scalable, and high-performance enterprise storage—with a core focus on integrated ransomware protection through air-gapped and immutable storage powered by patented Air-Gapped Vault® technology.
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (www.iscsi.com), the original innovator of the iSCSI storage protocol and a leader in software-defined storage solutions, has once again been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its annual Storage 100 list. StoneFly was named among the Top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Companies of 2025, marking another year of industry recognition for its continued innovation in secure, scalable, and high-performance enterprise storage—with a core focus on integrated ransomware protection through air-gapped and immutable storage powered by patented Air-Gapped Vault® technology.
The CRN Storage 100 honors leading vendors across the storage landscape that are providing channel partners with cutting-edge solutions to modern enterprise storage challenges. The Software-Defined Storage category highlights companies delivering scalable, policy-driven, hardware-agnostic storage infrastructures – capabilities that StoneFly has consistently delivered and expanded upon.
"We're proud to be recognized again by CRN for our innovations in software-defined storage," said Mo Tahmasebi, CEO and Founder of StoneFly, Inc. "From air-gapped and immutable backup to unified SAN, NAS, and object storage, our focus has always been on building storage systems that are not just flexible and scalable, but also secure and ransomware-resilient – all with the enterprise in mind."
StoneFly's software-defined storage solutions power a wide range of enterprise workloads—including backup and disaster recovery, private cloud storage, media and entertainment data lakes, AI/ML pipelines, and long-term archival—while providing seamless support for unified SAN, NAS, and object storage.
Built for flexibility and scale, StoneFly's storage OS integrates with major virtualization platforms such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, XenServer, and Proxmox, and supports leading backup solutions including Veeam, HYCU, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas. Compatible with public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and offering data protection for SaaS workloads such as Microsoft 365, SalesForce, Google Workspace and other enterprise environments, StoneFly enables organizations to build highly available, secure, and scalable storage infrastructure across on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.
About StoneFly, Inc.
StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly's range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.
