CRN 2025 Storage 100 Lists StoneFly's Air-Gapped Vault® OS in Top 50 Coolest Software-Defined Category

"We're proud to be recognized again by CRN for our innovations in software-defined storage," said Mo Tahmasebi, CEO and Founder of StoneFly, Inc. "From air-gapped and immutable backup to unified SAN, NAS, and object storage, our focus has always been on building storage systems that are not just flexible and scalable, but also secure and ransomware-resilient – all with the enterprise in mind."

StoneFly's software-defined storage solutions power a wide range of enterprise workloads—including backup and disaster recovery, private cloud storage, media and entertainment data lakes, AI/ML pipelines, and long-term archival—while providing seamless support for unified SAN, NAS, and object storage.

Built for flexibility and scale, StoneFly's storage OS integrates with major virtualization platforms such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, XenServer, and Proxmox, and supports leading backup solutions including Veeam, HYCU, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas. Compatible with public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and offering data protection for SaaS workloads such as Microsoft 365, SalesForce, Google Workspace and other enterprise environments, StoneFly enables organizations to build highly available, secure, and scalable storage infrastructure across on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly's range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.

