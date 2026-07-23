CRN 2026 Honors Loffler Companies: Bringing Top-Tier Managed IT Solutions and Rapid Response to the Upper Midwest

CRN recognizes Loffler Companies in their 2026 Solution Provider 500, reinforcing its standing among the best-managed IT services in Minot and the surrounding Upper Midwest. For growing businesses seeking dependable local IT support, Loffler delivers full-service IT, cybersecurity expertise and rapid-response support under one roof.

MINOT, N.D., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies, a full-service IT and business technology provider serving North Dakota and the broader Upper Midwest, earned a space in the CRN 2026 Solution Provider 500, an annual ranking that identifies top-performing technology solution providers across the channel. The recognition positions Loffler among the best-managed IT companies in Minot, at a time when businesses across central North Dakota are actively seeking IT partners they can count on for cybersecurity expertise and rapid, reliable support.

Why Is Loffler Companies a Top Choice for Managed IT Services in Minot?

Loffler Companies stands out among local managed IT services because it combines local presence, strong cybersecurity depth and the infrastructure support that growing organizations require. Earning a place on the CRN Solution Provider 500 is a measurable signal of that capability, reflecting consistent, high-quality delivery across complex technology environments. This demonstrates its proven performance and aligns directly with what businesses in the area need from an IT partner.

For organizations that need structured, scalable support, Loffler offers co-managed and fully managed IT services built around long-term operational goals. Its team of IT experts handles the technology so business leaders can direct their attention toward growing their organizations efficiently. Loffler's full-service IT capabilities include:

24/7 infrastructure monitoring: Continuous network oversight to identify and address issues before they affect operations

Cybersecurity protection: Layered defenses spanning endpoints, firewalls and employee security awareness to guard against evolving threats

Help desk support: Unlimited access to IT experts who resolve technology challenges promptly

Cloud and disaster recovery: Scalable hosting solutions and data protection planning to sustain operations through unexpected disruptions

Strategic IT planning: Technology roadmaps developed to support business growth goals

How Does Loffler Deliver Business IT Services That Minot Companies Can Rely on?

For growing businesses and midsize firms throughout central North Dakota, identifying an IT partner with genuine regional knowledge and fast response times is not always straightforward. Loffler Companies has built its practice around exactly that need, with a local presence and a consultative approach that treats every technology choice as a business investment.

The firm's Minot IT support model can scale alongside organizations as their needs evolve. Whether a business needs to round out its existing capabilities or move to a fully managed structure, Loffler's business IT services in Minot bring the depth and local responsiveness to make that transition work. Loffler notes it will provide "transparency, rapid on-site and remote response, and a dedicated team of industry-leading experts that partner with you for ongoing guidance and support."

About Loffler Companies

Loffler Companies provides full-service IT and business technology solutions to growing businesses and midsize firms throughout the Upper Midwest. Its service portfolio spans managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing and print technology, all tailored to align technology with each organization's long-term operational goals. With a regional presence across multiple Upper Midwest states and over 10,000 successful implementations, Loffler serves as a trusted technology partner for organizations looking to operate and grow efficiently.

Media Contact

Kenzie Roberts, Loffler Companies, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.loffler.com/

SOURCE Loffler Companies