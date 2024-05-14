CRN Honors Ciera Cole and Crystal Conkle of The 20 on the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider List

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel. They have demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. Post this

The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

Ciera Cole serves as Chief Experience Officer at The 20. In her role as CXO, Cole spearheads The 20's efforts to provide its MSP members with one unified experience, securing retention, growth and satisfaction. Cole studied business at Baylor University and later received her MBA from Southern Methodist University while working full-time at The 20. This is her sixth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.

Crystal Conkle is an accomplished marketing leader with two decades of experience in B2B marketing, strategy development, brand positioning, demand generation, marketing automation, and multichannel marketing for the IT industry. In her current role as Chief Marketing Officer at The 20, Conkle draws on her marketing expertise and entrepreneurial experience to translate business objectives into marketing strategies, facilitating growth and scale for both The 20 and its MSP member network. Conkle holds a bachelor's degree, MBA and M.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas. This is her sixth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"It is with immense pride that I congratulate Crystal and Ciera on this exceptional recognition by CRN," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Being named to the Women of the Channel Power 100 List is a testament to their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and profound impact within our organization and the broader IT community. It is truly an honor for The 20 to have such remarkable talents driving our success, and we look forward to their continued leadership as we pave the way for excellence in our industry."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

