CRN Honors Datadobi With a Spot on Its 2024 Big Data 100 List

StorageMAP was recognized as an ideal solution for big data management and integration due to its comprehensive capabilities in handling unstructured data. StorageMAP addresses key customer challenges by providing full visibility, organization, and optimal placement of data, which significantly reduces risks and costs. Its single interface simplifies operations and enhances efficiency, allowing enterprises to more effectively manage and migrate their data across various storage environments without vendor lock-in. Further, the platform's robust features, including advanced analytics, insights, and customizable dashboards, empower businesses to act on their data in alignment with business objectives, ESG goals, and regulations compliance requirements. This makes StorageMAP a powerful solution for enterprises seeking to leverage their big data for strategic business advantage while minimizing risk and lowering costs.

"The companies honored on CRN's 2024 Big Data 100 list are trailblazers in data-driven technologies. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering data intelligence, insight, and analytics tools that solution providers can use to improve business outcomes for clients," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to recognize the dedication each vendor on the 2024 list shows to empowering solution providers with innovative data tools that help them grow their businesses."

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN on the 2024 Big Data 100 list in the Big Data Management and Integration Tools category," said Michael Jack, Co-Founder and CRO, Datadobi. "This acknowledgment not only highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in managing unstructured data but also underscores the tangible business benefits our StorageMAP platform delivers to our clients in the real world."

The 2024 Big Data 100 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/BigData100.

