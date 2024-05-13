CRN Honors Four Standouts from The 20 on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

"I am thrilled to stand alongside Ciera, Misty, and Alexis on CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel list. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and reflects the collective dedication and expertise within The 20," said Crystal Conkle, CMO of The 20. Post this

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Ciera Cole and Crystal Conkle were also named to the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider list—an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the list.

Ciera Cole serves as Chief Experience Officer at The 20. In her role as CXO, Cole spearheads The 20's efforts to provide its MSP members with one unified experience, securing retention, growth and satisfaction. Cole studied business at Baylor University and later received her MBA from Southern Methodist University while working full-time at The 20. This is Ciera's sixth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.

Crystal Conkle is an accomplished marketing leader with two decades of experience in B2B marketing, strategy development, brand positioning, demand generation, marketing automation, and multichannel marketing for the IT industry. In her current role as Chief Marketing Officer at The 20, Conkle draws on her marketing expertise and entrepreneurial experience to translate business objectives into marketing strategies, facilitating growth and scale for both The 20 and its MSP member network. Conkle holds a bachelor's degree, MBA and M.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas. This is Crystal's sixth time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.

Misty Kaufman, Events Manager, celebrates her second consecutive appearance on the esteemed Women of the Channel list. Known for her exceptional ability to flawlessly orchestrate events. Misty's talent and dedication set her apart in the industry. With a knack for seamlessly bringing together every aspect of an event, Misty ensures each project she undertakes exceeds expectations. Her passion for creating unforgettable experiences has earned her recognition. This is Misty's second time appearing on the Women of the Channel list.

Alexis Williams is a rising talent in the IT space, currently serving as the Digital Marketing Manager at The 20. Starting as an intern, she swiftly climbed the ranks due to her passion for innovation and digital strategy. In her role, Williams is responsible for enhancing the online presence of The 20 and its MSP members through dynamic content coordination, social media campaigns, and strategic marketing initiatives. With two bachelor's degrees from the University of North Texas, her expertise and dedication have been recognized, earning her a spot on the inaugural Next-Gen Solution Provider List in 2022. This is Alexis' second time appearing on the Women of the Channel list

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"I am absolutely thrilled to stand alongside Ciera, Misty, and Alexis as we celebrate this incredible recognition by CRN," said Crystal Conkle, CMO of The 20. "Being named to the Women of the Channel list for 2024 is a testament to the collective dedication and expertise within The 20. It's an honor to be part of a team that consistently pushes boundaries and sets new standards in the industry. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities provided by The 20, and I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence together."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

