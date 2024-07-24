CRN Honors TPx's Stacy Conrad as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

"Stacy is a driving force behind our Channel organization, creating a diverse, inclusive team," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer, TPx. "Her dedication has been critical to TPx's ability to grow in this space." Post this

"We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next."

"Stacy is a driving force behind our Channel organization, creating a diverse, inclusive team," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer, TPx. "Her dedication has been critical to TPx's ability to grow in this space."

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at http://www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

About TPx

TPx is a nationwide managed service provider helping organizations navigate the growing complexity of their IT environments. Founded in 1998, TPx offers comprehensive managed IT services including internet, networks, cybersecurity, and cloud communications. With a focus on service, TPx is dedicated to the success of its customers by making IT easy with solutions that address today's evolving technology challenges. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

