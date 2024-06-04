CRN Recognizes Olivia Martinez Goetz and Michela Vanjo of Mission Cloud on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Mission Cloud Celebrates Olivia Martinez Goetz and Michela Vanjo's Inclusion in CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel List, Recognizing their Leadership in Driving Innovation and Excellence within the Partner Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner with a focus on cloud and AI, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Olivia Martinez Goetz, Head of Partner Marketing & Communications, and Michela Vanjo, Senior Channel Manager to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"I'm very excited to be recognized as a Woman of the Channel," said Olivia Martinez Goetz, Sr. Manager of Partner Marketing and Communications. "In the past year, I've been laser-focused on creating a highly efficient partner marketing engine. From building AI into our partner marketing workflows internally and providing our partners with everything they need to educate customers on AI, to launching the Mission Cloud partner hub that provides AWS with a comprehensive, interactive platform for easier co-selling – I'm proud to see how my work has strengthened Mission Cloud's position within the AWS ecosystem."

"Being named a Woman of the Channel is an incredible honor," said Michela Vanjo, Sr. Channel Manager. "This past year, I've had the opportunity to drive key initiatives that have strengthened our channel relationships and unlocked new growth opportunities. From executing joint go-to-market strategies with AWS, launching our partnership with CrowdStrike, and planning engaging events that fostered vital connections, I'm proud to play an important role in growing Mission Cloud's channel presence. This recognition motivates me to keep building valuable alliances that empower our customers and partners to innovate and thrive."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"Olivia and Michela exemplify the vision, leadership, and innovative spirit that are driving Mission Cloud's success, especially in generative AI space for our customers and our partnership with AWS," said Luanne Tierney, Chief Marketing Officer at Mission Cloud. "Their outstanding contributions in evangelizing our cloud and AI capabilities in our partner ecosystem, developing innovative partner resources, and fostering powerful channel connections have been instrumental in our efforts to help customers unlock the transformative potential of this game-changing technology. We're incredibly proud to see them honored as Women of the Channel and celebrate how their work is accelerating AI adoption."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we help you manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

