CRN Recognizes Therese McGovern and Sommer Figone of RapidScale on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel. Post this

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Through Therese's leadership, her team of Cloud Solutions Consultants attained exceptional sales performance in the past year. As RapidScale invested in expanding its capabilities and expertise in public cloud services, Therese has evangelized RapidScale's value in the market, helping partners successfully position themselves as the best-trusted advisor for their customers. She continues to maintain solid partnerships within the channel, contributing significantly to the generation of new opportunities. She plays a pivotal role in advancing RapidScale's channel partner program, sustaining active engagement with partners and hyper-focusing on their training and enablement activities. Therese supports her partners' lead generation efforts and campaigns, strategically investing in events that deliver a substantial return on investment (ROI). Her contributions and leadership have earned her a new role as director of partner enablement for RapidScale, where she focuses on leading a dedicated team of regional partner managers that will support all aspects of their partners' cloud businesses.

A seasoned veteran in the channel, Sommer has managed RapidScale marketing for over 10 years. In her role, she has made significant contributions and led impactful marketing initiatives that fully supported the channel sale team. She played a critical role in launching RapidScale's fresh new brand and messaging around the value of their managed IT and public cloud/modernization services, which has helped partners identify more opportunities within their customer base. Sommer has also created and distributed marketing content, sales collateral, and campaigns for selling and prospecting. In the past year, she has provided the channel sales team with effective tools and platforms that help drive more leads and revenue for partners. Her efforts continue to remain focused on effective sales enablement through the support she brings to industry events and initiatives dedicated to helping partners reach success.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"We celebrate Therese and Sommer for being recognized on CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel list this year," said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. "This recognition is a testament to their dynamic leadership and commitment to our partners. Their dedication to supporting the channel has made a significant impact on delivering our cutting-edge managed cloud services to our partners and their customers."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About RapidScale

Whether you are refreshing legacy IT systems or launching an app that will reach millions, RapidScale empowers your business with a complete set of private and public cloud solutions to simplify IT and unleash innovation.

From Infrastructure as a Service to AI, RapidScale brings you the best portfolio of managed services in the industry, backed by a deep bench of certified experts holding over 400 accreditations. RapidScale has helped hundreds of customers migrate to AWS and Azure, while also helping over 2000 customers drive the complexity and administration out of IT. RapidScale makes technology your biggest competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

Contact:

Nikki Salazar Castillo

RapidScale

(949) 299-5263

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nikki Castillo, RapidScale, 9492995263, [email protected], www.rapidscale.net

SOURCE RapidScale