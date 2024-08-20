CRN® Spotlights V3Gate for Outstanding Performance and Growth

V3Gate has been selected by The Channel Co. for inclusion on the 2024 CRN Fast Growth 150 as one of the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American solution providers. This award follows several consecutive years of recognition on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3Gate has been selected by The Channel Co. for inclusion in the 2024 CRN Fast Growth 150 as one of the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American solution providers. This award follows previous recognition on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years—with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.

Since its founding in 2007, V3Gate has emerged as a respected leader in delivering top-tier IT solutions and services to the U.S. Public Sector. To achieve sustained growth in the fast-paced and fiercely competitive industry, V3Gate continuously adapts to the ever-changing market landscape through innovation and a dedication to excellence.

"We are incredibly proud of V3Gate's growth over the past few years," said John Rienzo, Executive Vice President of Sales. "We placed a strong emphasis on continuing to enhance our team with industry experts and expand into new areas, all while maintaining the exceptional level of customer service for which we are known. This recognition is due to the relentless dedication of the entire hardworking team at V3Gate."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.

You can view the complete 2024 Fast Growth 150 online at: http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help customers simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more secure and agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/IEC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 3 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at http://www.v3gate.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Media Contact

Shannon Mulhern, V3Gate, 4106102299, [email protected], www.v3gate.com

SOURCE V3Gate