CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel Honors Three KnowBe4 Channel Leaders

"We are delighted to have three of our women leaders recognized by CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. Post this

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by CRN on the Women of the Channel list along with my esteemed colleagues at KnowBe4," said Esposito, VP of Global Channel Sales and one of the honorees. "We have worked collaboratively to advance KnowBe4's channel business and empower our partner community. This recognition underscores our collective effort to create programs that best equip our partners for success."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"We are delighted to have three of our women leaders recognized by CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This speaks volumes about their valuable contribution to our company and their roles in inspiring other women over their many years at KnowBe4. It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate them for this recognition based on their impressive leadership skills."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, (727) 748-4221, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4