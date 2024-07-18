Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley Joins Fellow Board of Directors

New board member brings diverse brand marketing expertise to the specialty beverage space
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fellow, the specialty beverage gear company helping elevate everyday rituals into moments that matter, today announces the appointment of Heidi Cooley, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer for Crocs, to its board. Heidi is recognized for playing an instrumental role in Crocs' brand transformation that has delivered record profitability, multi-billion-dollar top-line growth, and shareholder value – bringing invaluable insights and experience to Fellow.
Heidi has unique expertise and insight from her leadership at Crocs, including global marketing and communications strategies, creative, collaborations and partnerships, digital and social, and consumer and culture insights. Her expertise also includes brand purpose with emphasis on inclusivity, community, and sustainability. She deeply understands how modern businesses and complex organizations need to flex to meet the needs of global consumers, market growth, and regulatory environments.
"Fellow has delighted consumers since the launch of its first product in 2013," said Heidi Cooley, Fellow board member. "As Fellow welcomes more people to the world of great coffee, there is a real opportunity to grow, scale, and expand its consumer base while keeping its fans excited and engaged. I'm honored and thrilled to bring my expertise and leadership in brand marketing to the Fellow board."
Heidi is recognized across the marketing industry and her peers as an innovative leader. Just this year, Heidi was recognized on Forbes' Most Entrepreneurial CMOs list. She also received honors in 2023 such as Glossy's Top Fashion & Beauty Marketers, Insider's Most Innovative CMOs, and Adweek's Marketing Vanguard Awards. Heidi and her team are renowned for their award-winning approach to consumer-centric category disruption and leadership in digital and social marketing.
"Heidi's remarkable experience in driving Crocs' vision and purpose has catapulted the brand into a cultural phenomenon," said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. "Her knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to empower individuals to transform their daily rituals into meaningful moments and introduce our products to new consumers."
Prior to Crocs, Heidi served as Vice President of Marketing at Sports Authority. In addition to joining the Fellow board of directors, Heidi serves on the regional board of directors and DE&I committee for American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming. A passionate leader, Heidi has a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University Global and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles.
About Fellow
Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.
Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.
Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.
