Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley Joins Fellow Board of Directors

"Fellow has delighted consumers since the launch of its first product in 2013," said Heidi Cooley, Fellow board member. "As Fellow welcomes more people to the world of great coffee, there is a real opportunity to grow, scale, and expand its consumer base while keeping its fans excited and engaged. I'm honored and thrilled to bring my expertise and leadership in brand marketing to the Fellow board."

Heidi is recognized across the marketing industry and her peers as an innovative leader. Just this year, Heidi was recognized on Forbes' Most Entrepreneurial CMOs list. She also received honors in 2023 such as Glossy's Top Fashion & Beauty Marketers, Insider's Most Innovative CMOs, and Adweek's Marketing Vanguard Awards. Heidi and her team are renowned for their award-winning approach to consumer-centric category disruption and leadership in digital and social marketing.

"Heidi's remarkable experience in driving Crocs' vision and purpose has catapulted the brand into a cultural phenomenon," said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. "Her knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to empower individuals to transform their daily rituals into meaningful moments and introduce our products to new consumers."

Prior to Crocs, Heidi served as Vice President of Marketing at Sports Authority. In addition to joining the Fellow board of directors, Heidi serves on the regional board of directors and DE&I committee for American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming. A passionate leader, Heidi has a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University Global and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

Media Contact

Emi Groth, Fellow, 9255881610, [email protected], www.fellowproducts.com

SOURCE Fellow