As a leader and innovator in the organic fruit spread, jam, jellies and preserves category, Crofter's Organic becomes first national brand to offer organic fruit spread in pouch format

PARRY SOUND, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crofter's Organic, the largest manufacturer of organic certified jams, jellies, preserves and fruit spreads in North America, is once again bringing great-tasting, organic innovation to the category with its new Crofter's Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches. Crofter's Organic is the first to offer an organic squeeze format Nationally, answering consumer demand for better-for-you and convenient spreads the whole family can enjoy. With real fruit as the #1 ingredient and 33% less sugar than the typical preserves, Crofter's Organic is continuing to grow as the go-to organic fruit spread in the category. A pioneer in the organic industry since its founding more than 35 years ago, Crofter's Organic is helping drive compelling category growth, especially with young families.

Squeeze-able jam formats are outpacing category growth by 1.5x, with dollar sales of squeeze-able jams up by 25% this year. Shoppers haven't had a nationally available organic jam option in a convenient squeeze-able package until now. With Crofter's growing more than three times faster than the category in dollar sales and nearly seven times faster in unit sales with its core offerings, it is in a unique position to meet families where they are - looking for affordable organic, convenient and better-for-you options that also taste great. What started as a two-person team in a laundromat-turned-jam-factory, has grown to more than 120 employees, with Crofter's products sold in more than 10,000 stores and counting.

"Since my family founded Crofter's, we've always had a 'great taste from source to spread' mindset. That means we are thoughtful about where our ingredients come from and how they're grown, as well as how people enjoy them," said Dan Latka, Vice President of Sales at Crofter's Organic. "Whenever we launch a new product, we consider feedback and requests from our loyalists. We know a squeeze-able organic fruit spread has been missing for shoppers and we are beyond excited to fill that need on shelves. We are confident our new Squeeze-able Pouches will make it even easier for families and fans of all ages to enjoy our fruit spread."

Crofter's product innovation team works closely with Crofter's Organic fans and jam enthusiasts to stay in tune with trends and consumer preferences. They carefully take in customer requests and feedback, conduct thorough market research, and explore emerging trends in the category. Every potential product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it aligns with Crofter's commitment to quality and flavor. This collaborative approach helps them develop exciting new offerings that resonate with fans and stand out in the market.

Crofter's Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches (13 oz - MSRP $6.49) are available in two, family-friendly flavors - Berry Harvest and Strawberry. The pouches are made with real organic fruit as the number one ingredient, organic Fair Trade cane sugar and are USDA organic and Non-GMO Project verified with 33% less sugar than other preserves, jellies and jams. With an easy squeeze spout and pouch packaging for even more squeeze-ability, they offer a more convenient, mess-free experience, making it especially great for kids. The pouches are specifically designed to protect the fruit spread, so it stays delicious in the fridge for longer. Plus, with a velvety smooth, seedless texture, the Crofter's Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouches have a consistency that everyone - especially kids - will enjoy.

The Squeeze-able Pouches are perfect for on-the-go snacks, easy portion control, and reducing the risk of spills. From preparing mess-free PB&Js, to sweetening overnight oats to filling a holiday cookie, the pouches make it a cinch to add Crofter's Organic goodness to whatever families are making.

The Squeeze-able Pouches are available now at over 1,200 Walmart stores across the U.S., and will launch at other National retailers in February. Crofter's Organic plans to support the launch of this latest innovation with a robust and integrated marketing plan including retail promotions, digital consumer engagement and more.

About Crofter's Organic

Since its founding in 1989, Crofter's Organic has been committed to delivering premium, affordable, organic products - with real fruit as the #1 ingredient. Founded as a family brand by Gabi and Gerhard Latka in 1989 in a laundromat-turned-jam factory, Crofter's is now the largest manufacturer of organic certified jams, jellies, preserves and fruit spreads in North America with all products made in its bear-approved facility in Seguin, Ontario. Knowing every effort adds up to a big difference, Crofter's Organic integrates sustainable processes into all aspects of the business, from ingredient sourcing to daily production. For more information visit croftersorganic.com, and connect with @croftersorganic on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Emily Rado, SchroderHaus, 1 954-592-2003, [email protected]

SOURCE Crofter’s Organic