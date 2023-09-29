Cross-Company Collaboration Enables Asset Management Upgrade at International Streaming Company

Aquitas Solutions and IBM Maximo teams worked together to implement new efficiency-enabling tech stack

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquitas Solutions and IBM teams have joined forces to successfully implement IBM's Maximo Manage at a popular streaming company. Through this strategic collaboration, the company will drastically improve its operational efficiency and reliability, positioning itself at the forefront of the industry.

Aquitas Solutions, a prominent technology solutions provider, partnered with the streaming company to support the internal team and ensure a successful training and implementation process. Leveraging the power of the Maximo Application Suite, known for its advanced features and capabilities, the company has streamlined its asset management practices to a degree never experienced before.

The seamless integration of the Maximo Application Suite into [the company's] diverse operations has elevated the reliability of its services, reinforcing its reputation as a go-to destination for movies and TV shows. With access to a comprehensive view of their assets, the [Video Entertainment Company] can now monitor operations in real-time, facilitating better decision-making across all departments. The suite's advanced maintenance scheduling and predictive analytics proactively address potential issues, significantly reducing downtime and minimizing maintenance costs.

"Aquitas Solutions is honored to have played a pivotal role in [Video Entertainment Company]'s journey towards operational excellence," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Aquitas Solutions. "Our team remains dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions, and the capabilities of IBM's Maximo Application Suite align perfectly with their needs, contributing to their unparalleled success."

This cross-company collaboration is a testament to the industry's standard practice of leveraging specialized service providers, each excelling in their unique domains. The joint effort has culminated in a more secure infrastructure, ensuring the systems supporting our favorite shows remain safeguarded.

