Cross Company Expands into Virginia with Lynchburg Calibration Lab

Cross Precision Measurement is opening a new calibration laboratory in Lynchburg, Virginia, on August 4, 2025. This expansion will provide faster, more localized precision measurement services, from torque and electronics to precision balances and truck scales, to businesses in central Virginia.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cross Company, a 100% employee-owned industrial solutions company that innovates industry, one customer at a time, today announced that its Precision Measurement group is opening a new calibration laboratory in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The new calibration lab will open Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, and features expansive capabilities. The facility is located at 171 Vista Centre Dr., Forest, Va. 24551. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Greg King, president of Precision Measurement Group, said of the new office, "We believe that having a physical location in central Virginia will help us better serve our customers in the region with faster turnaround times, pickup, delivery and on-site service." Before opening the new lab, customers in this area were served by Cross Company's Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C., labs. King continued, "We've had a presence in Virginia for years, but due to demand, this is our first brick-and-mortar location in the state."

Cross Company offers a wide range of precision measurement products and services. Its network of laboratories offers a broad scope of accreditation that includes over 150 parameters, including everything from torque and electronics to precision balances and truck scales. King went on to say that, "Lynchburg is a large manufacturing hub in the South and an important market to us. Opening the calibration lab will help us provide world-class customer service and technical expertise to manufacturers there. Our customers have asked us for a local lab for years, so we're very pleased to be expanding into the city and state."

For more location information or to contact the lab, visit crossco.com/locations/lynchburg-va/. For more information about Cross Company, visit crossco.com.

About Cross Company

Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned industrial solutions company that is innovating the industrial world, one customer at a time. The company was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1954 and has over 650 associates and 20 locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Cross specializes in robotics and machine automation, industrial measurement and calibration, process flow and safety technologies, process control integration, industrial and hydraulic hoses & fittings, and as an original equipment supplier in the mobile vehicle systems integration industry. Cross Company's corporate headquarters remain in Greensboro, NC, and it has major facilities in Knoxville, TN, Gastonia, NC, Whitsett, NC and Oklahoma City, OK.

