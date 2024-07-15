Cross Company to open calibration lab in the metro Atlanta area

We believe that having a physical location in the Atlanta area will help us to better serve our customers in Georgia with faster turnaround times, pickup, delivery, and onsite service. Post this

Cross Company offers a wide range of precision measurement products and services. Their network of laboratories offers a large scope of accreditation that includes over 150 parameters including everything from torque and electronics to precision balances and truck scales. King went on to say that, "Atlanta is the industrial powerhouse of the South and an important market for us. Opening a calibration lab will help us to provide world-class customer service and technical expertise to the manufacturers there. Our customers have asked us for a local lab for years, so we're really pleased to be expanding into the city."

The new calibration lab is the 19th in Cross's network. It features a broad scope of capabilities and is located at 1395 S Marietta Parkway, Building 250, Suite 252, Marietta, GA 30067.

About Cross Company

Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned industrial solutions company that is innovating the industrial world, one customer at a time. The company was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1954 and has over 650 associates and 20 locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Cross specializes in robotics and machine automation, industrial measurement and calibration, process flow and safety technologies, process control integration, industrial and hydraulic hoses & fittings, and as an original equipment supplier in the mobile vehicle systems integration industry. Cross Company's corporate headquarters remain in Greensboro, NC and it has major facilities in Knoxville, TN, Gastonia, NC, Whitsett, NC and Oklahoma City, OK.

Media Contact

Tory Manning, Cross Company, 1 3368566000, [email protected], www.crossco.com

SOURCE Cross Company