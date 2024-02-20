CrossFi Launches EVM Testnet in collaboration with CoinList to drive adoption of Non-Custodial Payment Solutions

We are proud to launch our testnet in collaboration with CoinList, a testament to our dedication to enhancing global payments through cutting-edge Web3 solutions Post this

CrossFi Chain serves as the foundational pillar of the CrossFi ecosystem, boasting unparalleled scalability and cutting-edge capabilities. With the ability to process up to 1 million transactions per second, CrossFi ensures lightning-fast transactions, making it ideal for high-volume and time-sensitive payment applications. CrossFi's interoperable and cross-border nature enables seamless integration with external networks, fostering greater connectivity and accessibility.

To join the CrossFi community visit: https://discord.gg/crossfi

About CrossFi

CrossFi is a next-generation digital ecosystem of cutting-edge payment solutions bridging the worlds of banking and blockchain. CrossFi seamlessly integrates these two pivotal segments of the global economy into a unified ecosystem, offering unparalleled scalability and processing speed of up to 1 million transactions per second through the core of the CrossFi Chain—a modular architecture based on Cosmos Tendermint. The Cross Finance foundation, rooted in Ethermint and Evmos, ensures interoperability between blockchains, transaction anonymity, and the integration of EVM-compatible DApps. The tandem operation of two native coins, MPX and XFI, fortifies CrossFi's tokenomics foundation, providing users with a seamless and robust financial experience.

Media Contact

