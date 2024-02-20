CrossFi Launches EVM Testnet in collaboration with CoinList to drive adoption of Non-Custodial Payment Solutions

The CrossFi chain EVM testnet launch accelerates CrossFi's mission to provide secure and user-friendly, cross-border payments.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossFi, a next-generation digital ecosystem of cutting-edge payment solutions bridging the worlds of banking and blockchain, launches its EVM testnet in collaboration with CoinList. The testnet, scheduled to run for three months with $8.4M in MPX allocated for rewards across validators, developers and users, marks a significant milestone in CrossFi's path to mainnet and in realizing its mission to modernize the concepts of traditional finance through decentralized solutions. The main objectives for the testnet are to thoroughly test and validate the functionality, performance, and security of the CrossFi Chain network to ultimately enhance ecosystem development and community growth in the lead-up to mainnet.
Alex Mamasidikov, Founder and CEO of CrossFi, shared, "We are proud to launch our testnet in collaboration with CoinList, a testament to our dedication to enhancing global payments through cutting-edge Web3 solutions. With our robust infrastructure that prioritizes providing an easy-to-use, non-custodial payment platform, we are poised to redefine the way individuals around the world interact with cryptocurrencies and traditional financial systems."
CrossFi Chain serves as the foundational pillar of the CrossFi ecosystem, boasting unparalleled scalability and cutting-edge capabilities. With the ability to process up to 1 million transactions per second, CrossFi ensures lightning-fast transactions, making it ideal for high-volume and time-sensitive payment applications. CrossFi's interoperable and cross-border nature enables seamless integration with external networks, fostering greater connectivity and accessibility.
About CrossFi
CrossFi is a next-generation digital ecosystem of cutting-edge payment solutions bridging the worlds of banking and blockchain. CrossFi seamlessly integrates these two pivotal segments of the global economy into a unified ecosystem, offering unparalleled scalability and processing speed of up to 1 million transactions per second through the core of the CrossFi Chain—a modular architecture based on Cosmos Tendermint. The Cross Finance foundation, rooted in Ethermint and Evmos, ensures interoperability between blockchains, transaction anonymity, and the integration of EVM-compatible DApps. The tandem operation of two native coins, MPX and XFI, fortifies CrossFi's tokenomics foundation, providing users with a seamless and robust financial experience.
