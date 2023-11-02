Crossfuze Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

"Every employee is the key to the success of our customers and our business, and we thank them for all they have done to help us earn this incredible recognition." - Steve Griffiths, COO at Crossfuze Post this

In 2023, Crossfuze expanded the "Family First Benefits Program" to include allowing employees to travel for medical treatment if it isn't available near their home. Additionally, Crossfuze continues to provide support for new parents, including company-paid maternity and paternity leave; generous time away from work, additional PTO for mental health days, year-round half-day Fridays, extended bereavement leave, and complete autonomy to determine when and where work gets done.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. This designation means that Crossfuze is one of the best companies to work for in the United States, Canada and the UK."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze is a global, multiple award-winning ServiceNow Elite Services and Sales Partner. As a leading workflow company with four Certified Master Architects on staff, it provides its customers advisory, implementation and support services and expertise to help them bring new value to their businesses through digital transformation.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply every year to get Great Place To Work certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

