Crossfuze Launches New 'Extend' Offering: A Game-Changer in ServiceNow Management and Support

"With Extend, we are enabling our clients to focus on running their business, with full confidence that Crossfuze is taking care of their ServiceNow Platform," stated Sami Eledam, VP of Global Service Delivery at Crossfuze.

Extend has been designed to help businesses maintain momentum and value realization from their ServiceNow investment while reducing the reliance on hands-on day-to-day administration and development.

"Through years of experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem, we've developed Extend as an answer to the common challenges found in managing complex ServiceNow environments," said Terry Pritchard, SVP of Portfolio Management at Crossfuze. "Challenges such as sourcing and retaining talent internally, staying on top of a growing backlog, and ensuring value is realized on a sustainable, ongoing basis are all addressed with the Extend model."

The model has already been praised by early adopters for its efficient handling of resources and a significant decrease in management overhead. Combined with Crossfuze's formidable expertise in ServiceNow, Extend has already shown the potential to greatly improve customer satisfaction, service delivery and overall value realization of the ServiceNow investment.

For more insight into how the Extend model reshapes the ServiceNow development landscape, visit www.crossfuze.com/extend.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze is an industry-leading ServiceNow Elite partner, known for its innovative end-to-end ServiceNow solutions. Dedicated to providing a seamless ServiceNow experience to its clients, Crossfuze boasts a robust portfolio of successful implementations across varied industries worldwide.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Frank, Crossfuze, 1 612-431-2741, [email protected], www.crossfuze.com

