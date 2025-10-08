Crossroads Automotive Group Expands into South Carolina with Acquisition of McLaughlin Ford in Sumter

Crossroads Automotive Group has acquired McLaughlin Ford in Sumter, SC, expanding its network to 15 Ford dealerships nationwide. A new state-of-the-art facility is planned for Broad Street, bringing customers in the South Carolina midlands greater access to over 2,400 new Fords and award-winning service.
SUMTER, S.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossroads Automotive Group is pleased to announce its acquisition of McLaughlin Ford in Sumter, South Carolina. With this addition, Crossroads now operates 15 Ford dealerships, making it one of the largest Ford dealer networks in the country.
Crossroads Automotive Group was founded on Christian values, and those principles continue to guide the company's commitment to honesty, fairness, and treating every customer like family. This foundation, combined with a focus on community involvement and customer service, has helped Crossroads consistently rank among the top Ford dealers nationwide in both sales and service satisfaction.
As part of its investment in the Sumter community, Crossroads will construct a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at 2665 Broad Street. This modern dealership will feature expanded sales, service, and customer amenities designed to deliver an exceptional ownership experience for Ford customers in Sumter and the surrounding areas. Until completion of the new facility, Crossroads will continue to operate at the current location, 950 N. Main Street.
Customers across the South Carolina midlands and beyond now have access to an unmatched selection of over 2,400 new Fords in the Crossroads network, as well as the strength, resources, and expertise that come from decades of proven performance in the automotive industry. "We are excited to welcome the team members and customers of McLaughlin Ford into the Crossroads family," Gary Smith, General Manager of Crossroads Ford of Sumter stated. "We believe that together, we can build on McLaughlin's history while continuing to serve the Sumter community."
For more information about Crossroads Automotive Group and its dealerships, please visit www.CrossroadsCars.com
Media Contact
Candy Perry, Chief Marketing Officer, 1 919-488-8600, [email protected], https://www.crossroadscars.com/
SOURCE Crossroads Automotive Group
Share this article