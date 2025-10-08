Crossroads Automotive Group Expands into South Carolina with Acquisition of McLaughlin Ford in Sumter

Crossroads is proud to bring its tradition of honesty, fairness, and family values to the Sumter community. Post this

As part of its investment in the Sumter community, Crossroads will construct a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at 2665 Broad Street. This modern dealership will feature expanded sales, service, and customer amenities designed to deliver an exceptional ownership experience for Ford customers in Sumter and the surrounding areas. Until completion of the new facility, Crossroads will continue to operate at the current location, 950 N. Main Street.

Customers across the South Carolina midlands and beyond now have access to an unmatched selection of over 2,400 new Fords in the Crossroads network, as well as the strength, resources, and expertise that come from decades of proven performance in the automotive industry. "We are excited to welcome the team members and customers of McLaughlin Ford into the Crossroads family," Gary Smith, General Manager of Crossroads Ford of Sumter stated. "We believe that together, we can build on McLaughlin's history while continuing to serve the Sumter community."

For more information about Crossroads Automotive Group and its dealerships, please visit www.CrossroadsCars.com

Media Contact

Candy Perry, Chief Marketing Officer, 1 919-488-8600, [email protected], https://www.crossroadscars.com/

SOURCE Crossroads Automotive Group