Crosswalk Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Rare Disease Assets from Codexis, Inc.

Crosswalk's novel protein biodistribution platform offers a plug-and-play solution for delivering engineered enzymes into hard-to-reach tissues. The combination of these technologies into a single construct potentially enables true best-in-class enzyme replacement and marks the first milestone in Crosswalk's relentless pursuit of functional cures. Convenient subcutaneous administration will reduce the burden of therapy for patients, caregivers, and families. Beyond initial efforts in Fabry and Pompe disease, the Crosswalk platform has the capability to improve and expand treatment options across a range of lysosomal storage diseases including those with neurological manifestations such as Metachromatic Leukodystrophy.

"Our Fabry and Pompe programs serve as the cornerstone of our efforts in the lysosomal storage disease space – and they're just the beginning of what we aim to achieve for the broader rare disease community." says Madhu Natarajan, CEO of Crosswalk Therapeutics.

About Crosswalk Therapeutics

Crosswalk Therapeutics (Crosswalk) is a seed stage biotech company whose mission is to relentlessly pursue functional cures for rare disease patients and their families. Crosswalk is initially focused on rare diseases, with future plans to expand its scope to include genetically defined common diseases. For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crosswalktx/.

Media Contact

Alan Clark, Crosswalk Therapeutics, 1 857-600-0231, [email protected], https://www.linkedin.com/company/crosswalktx/

SOURCE Crosswalk Therapeutics