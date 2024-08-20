Crow Canyon Home Makes 2024 Inc. 5000 List and Secures Trademark Registration for Iconic Splatter Design

The Leading Enamelware Brand Experiences Three-Year Revenue Growth of 121 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Crow Canyon Home, the heritage enamelware brand, made the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

This recognition comes after a record year of growth for the company during which time Crow Canyon acquired fellow enamelware brand Golden Rabbit. The merger has allowed for both Crow Canyon and Golden Rabbit to expand and benefit from each brand's varied styles, designs, and customer demographics. It has also enabled each business to expand market availability domestically and internationally. This month, Crow Canyon further cemented its position as the leading enamelware brand by obtaining a U.S. federal trademark registration for its iconic splatter design that has been in use since 1977. The design trademark covers dinnerware and cookware of various shapes and sizes.

"Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to our small team's passion and commitment to delivering a beautiful product that is created sustainably and can be passed down through generations," said Cara Barde, Owner & CEO of Crow Canyon Home. "Since I took over the company in 2012, it has been important to me to honor the brand's legacy and protect its future which is why it was important to us to secure the design trademark for the iconic splatter design, for which our brand is most known."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Crow Canyon Home's newly acquired design trademark for the iconic splatter pattern is a major milestone for the company. The trademark covers dinnerware and cookware of various shapes and sizes, and more specifically it covers CLASS 21 bowls, mugs, cups, plates, serving platters, serving trays, canister sets, colanders, roasting pans, baking dishes, serving spoons, slotted spoons, serving ladles, teapots, pitchers, non-electric cooking pots, non-electric portable beverage dispensers, pet bowls, soap dishes, ramekins. The mark consists of a splatter design, which is embedded onto the surface of dinnerware and cookware of various shapes and sizes. It also covers splatter on all materials including enamelware, porcelain, stoneware, etc.

ABOUT CROW CANYON HOME:

Founded in 1977, and renowned as the originator of the iconic splatter design, Crow Canyon Home is a family-owned lifestyle brand and homewares company with the largest variety of enamelware products in the world. From tabletop and dinnerware to cookware and bakeware, each item is handmade to ensure quality, style, function and value. Through partnerships with design houses like Poketo, Camp Wandawega and Lisa Congdon, as well as a new category of linens, the company has created fresh demand for its iconic product, while highlighting its broad appeal to luxury and value-driven consumers alike. For more information visit crowcanyonhome.com.

Media Contact

