Crow Canyon Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Security and Trust

Crow Canyon Software, a leading provider of business process automation and service desk solutions for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to ensuring the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its customers.
BENICIA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, a leading provider of business process automation and service desk solutions for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to ensuring the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its customers.
SOC 2 Type II compliance, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is recognized globally as a gold standard for data security and operational integrity. The certification verifies that Crow Canyon Software's systems and processes meet rigorous controls over a sustained period, giving customers confidence that their data is managed with the utmost protection.
"Our customers trust us with some of their most critical business processes," said Scott Restivo, CEO of Crow Canyon Software. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a major validation of that trust. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable, and compliant solutions that allow organizations to focus on growth while we safeguard their information."
The independent audit evaluated Crow Canyon Software's internal controls and procedures over an extended monitoring period. By passing this audit, the company reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure, scalable solutions for IT help desks, HR ticketing, asset management, copilots, purchase requests, and workflow automation.
"Security and compliance are no longer optional—they are essential," Restivo added. "This achievement reflects the culture of accountability and excellence we've built at Crow Canyon Software."
Crow Canyon Software's SOC 2 Type II compliance builds on its long history of delivering innovative and dependable solutions that align with the evolving needs of modern organizations. Customers can be assured that their data is protected under strict compliance protocols that meet today's most rigorous industry standards.
About Crow Canyon Software
Crow Canyon Software has been delivering business process automation and service desk solutions for more than 25 years. Leveraging Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, Crow Canyon empowers organizations worldwide to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance user satisfaction. Its suite of solutions includes IT help desk, HR service management, asset management, purchasing, and advanced workflow automation—all built with flexibility and security at the core.
For more information, visit: www.crowcanyon.com
Media Contact
Krista White, Crow Canyon Software, 1 9254783110, [email protected], www.crowcanyon.com
SOURCE Crow Canyon Software
Share this article