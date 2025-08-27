Crow Canyon Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Security and Trust

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a major validation of that trust. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable, and compliant solutions that allow organizations to focus on growth while we safeguard their information." Post this

"Our customers trust us with some of their most critical business processes," said Scott Restivo, CEO of Crow Canyon Software. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a major validation of that trust. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable, and compliant solutions that allow organizations to focus on growth while we safeguard their information."

The independent audit evaluated Crow Canyon Software's internal controls and procedures over an extended monitoring period. By passing this audit, the company reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure, scalable solutions for IT help desks, HR ticketing, asset management, copilots, purchase requests, and workflow automation.

"Security and compliance are no longer optional—they are essential," Restivo added. "This achievement reflects the culture of accountability and excellence we've built at Crow Canyon Software."

Crow Canyon Software's SOC 2 Type II compliance builds on its long history of delivering innovative and dependable solutions that align with the evolving needs of modern organizations. Customers can be assured that their data is protected under strict compliance protocols that meet today's most rigorous industry standards.

Crow Canyon Software has been delivering business process automation and service desk solutions for more than 25 years. Leveraging Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, Crow Canyon empowers organizations worldwide to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance user satisfaction. Its suite of solutions includes IT help desk, HR service management, asset management, purchasing, and advanced workflow automation—all built with flexibility and security at the core.

