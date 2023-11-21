Crow Canyon Software Announces New KB Copilot for Advanced Help Desk Support

"One of the most common complaints users have about help desk service is that it takes too long to receive support. We set out to solve this issue with NITRO Help Desk's KB Copilot by providing help to users within seconds – using an organization's own enterprise data," said Scott Restivo, CEO. Post this

KB Copilot is available now as part of NITRO Help Desk, which runs on Microsoft 365 Commercial, GCC, and GCC High platforms. Learn more at https://nitrohelpdesk.com/.

End users can access KB Copilot through a simple, easy-to-use interface and quickly receive answers to common questions and concerns. If users still need assistance, KB Copilot makes ticket creation easy by rolling their KB Copilot conversation into a ticket from within Teams.

Help Desk technicians spend much of their time helping users with common issues like password resets. With KB Copilot providing users with answers to repetitive questions, technicians can instead focus on the more pressing tickets, allowing faster resolution of all issues – both large and small.

With KB Copilot, Help Desk managers can achieve their service delivery goals through quicker responses, reduced workload, and higher user satisfaction levels.

"We are taking the power of M365 and Teams and combining that with your organization's unique enterprise data to deliver a fast, tailored support experience for your users and to keep your operations running smoothly," said Restivo.

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software has been leading the charge in M365 & Teams help desk advancement for over 25 years. Dedicated to helping organizations improve user adoption, increase efficiency, and boost quality of service, Crow Canyon provides the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk™.

